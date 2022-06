A few isolated showers are rolling through our southern counties, but the Western Carolinas as a whole are enjoying a mostly sunny Thursday afternoon. Stable air arrives from the northwest on Friday, setting us up with a gorgeous close to the workweek. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s across the board heading into the weekend. A messy disturbance will arrive from the southwest on Saturday, but the overall severe threat looks low for now. Scattered storms will be an issue in the morning, becoming more isolated by the afternoon and evening.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO