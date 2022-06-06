ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Browns coach retires after 50 years of coaching

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ head coach Romeo Crennel has announced his retirement after 50 years of coaching.

39 years of his coaching career were spent in the NFL.

The 74-year-old served as head coach in Cleveland from 2005 to 2008, posting a mark of 24-40.

He later served as head coach in Kansas City and also served as interim head coach in Houston in 2020.

Crennel led his teams to a combined record of 32-62 as a head coach.

He spent the last eight seasons serving as an assistant coach with the Houston Texans.

