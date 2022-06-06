Former Browns coach retires after 50 years of coaching
HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ head coach Romeo Crennel has announced his retirement after 50 years of coaching.
39 years of his coaching career were spent in the NFL.
The 74-year-old served as head coach in Cleveland from 2005 to 2008, posting a mark of 24-40.
He later served as head coach in Kansas City and also served as interim head coach in Houston in 2020.
Crennel led his teams to a combined record of 32-62 as a head coach.
He spent the last eight seasons serving as an assistant coach with the Houston Texans.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 3