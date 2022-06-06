NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Brutal Injury News

Justine Lindsay has spoken candidly about being the first openly transgender cheerleader for the Carolina Panthers and how proud she is to “break down that door” for future trans athletes.Lindsay, 29, discussed how she made NFL history in a recent interview with BuzzFeed News, a few months after she shared a post on Instagram to announce that she had officially joined the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats Cheerleaders.She also acknowledged how the Instagram post was her first time coming out as transgender to both her teammates and her community.“I was so scared,” she said about sharing her announcement on social media. “There’s...

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO