The public is invited to attend roundtable meeting in their neighborhood to discuss the City of Edmonds’ Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets project. During the launch of the project May 24, Development Services Director Susan McLaughlin said the goal is to look at creative ways that Edmonds can use its public spaces — in particular its streets, sidewalks, alleys and parking stalls — for a range of activities. You can view the recording of the presentation here.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO