A young woman who was run over and abandoned on a major road in Fairfax County, Virginia, has died of her injuries, police said. Daniela Bonilla Betancourt, 18, of Alexandria, was about to finish up the school year at Fairfax High School. On May 22, shortly after 10 p.m., she left her new job and was in a crosswalk on Little River Turnpike, near Oasis Drive, when the driver of a 2007 Honda CR-V struck her and did not stop to help, police said.

2 DAYS AGO