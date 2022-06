Michael Spath covered Michigan football for The Wolverine starting in 2002, which gave him an opportunity to observe Fred Jackson up close for 13 seasons. Jackson hasn't been at Michigan since 2014, but before that, he was a mainstay around Ann Arbor for more than 20 years. During that stretch, Jackson was mainly a running backs coach, but he dabbled as an offensive coordinator and associate head coach as well. Spath is happy to see Jackson back at U-M and isn't surprised at all that Jim Harbaugh and the staff welcomed him back with open arms.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO