ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

Chop Stop in Hesperia your go-to place for healthy, fun lunch

By Kathy Young, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UEzjx_0g28zt3b00

If your attention is focused on healthy living and eating right, you can reach both goals by dining at the Chop Stop in Hesperia.

Owners Jacob Kaaekuahiwi and Richard Hernandez have been friends since childhood. Kaaekuahiwi was a counselor at an area charter school and liked High Desert’s “hometown feel.”

He also wanted to eat better, and he liked salads, so he added his entrepreneurial skills to Hernandez’s 35 years of restaurant experience. Together they brought Chop Stop to the High Desert.

They found the perfect corner location near the Hesperia Desert Gateway and discovered a high caliber of available workers to provide superior service. Many of the friendly faces you see have been there since the Chop Stop opened in December 2019.

A great idea

Not only is the Chop Stop known for superb flavors and generous portions, every ingredient on the menu — from greens or grains to toppings and dressings — is top-notch.

Their trademark is “more than a salad,” and with all the choices available, you can enjoy a different “chop” every day.

Defining ‘chop’

According to culinary experts, a “chop” is a salad made from ingredients cut to a uniform size, then tossed or mixed so every bite delivers all the flavors. The chop can be eaten with a spoon.

Flavors are more intense — described as a “taste explosion in every bite” — and every chop has a crisp, crunchy, and satisfying texture.

Chops are good for you

Chops are extra hearty — most weigh over a pound. Your chop will stick to your ribs and not your waistline. You may opt for a menu chop with roasted or barbecue chicken in a house mix of iceberg lettuce and spinach; other protein options include tofu, grilled salmon or the limited chop lobster. Menu chops may be modified by changing or adding toppings or selecting a different dressing — or opting out of dressing completely if you wish.

The dressings, by the way, run the gamut from fat-free to oil and vinegar or creamy, sweet, savory, spicy, and more. Many dressings are vegan.

Take the first step

Make your own chop in just three easy steps. Choose your greens or grains, add up to six toppings that include protein, veggies, fruits, crunchies, or cheese. Then select from more than 15 Chop Stop dressings. During cold weather, chicken noodle soup is available.

You could plan a “world tour” of chops — the Santa Fe, Viva Mexico, Asian, Greek — or try the Classic or Caesar chop. Chops start at $8.49.

All chops are available in a bowl or a tidy whole wheat wrap.

Warm pretzels, sweet treats like brownies (including gluten-free), cookies, Rice Krispy treats; a variety of chips — are welcome “sides” or “finishing touches” to your chop. Drinks include bottled or fountain sodas as well as a variety of bottled teas or waters

More than ‘fast food’

Chops are ready in about three minutes, but Chop Stop does not serve “fast food.” They serve good food “fast.” You’ll notice the difference right away.

Chopurrito, anyone?

You may find the biggest surprise is their signature Chopurrito, a warm bowl with a base of cilantro lime rice and seasoned black or white beans, followed by six toppings and a garnish of lettuce and salsa on the side. Customize your Chopuritto from start to finish and then grab that spoon or ask for it in a whole wheat wrap.

Catering specialists

Chop Stop has a separate catering menu for easy ordering. Chop trays come in two sizes. Wrap platters contain 10 wraps cut in half. The Classic contains two each of five popular Chopurritos; the Build Your Own platter holds 10 wraps you can choose from the Menu Chops.

Stop by or call to discuss your catering needs.

Eat every day

Chop Stop is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Definitely check their Facebook page (Chop Stop Hesperia) and visit www.chopstop.com.

For the month of June, show this article digitally or from the paper and receive $2 off each visit to the Hesperia location only.

If you go

Chop Stop Hesperia, 12699 Main St., Ste. 140, Hesperia, CA 92345, 760-998-8813

Phone orders are welcome; download the Chop Stop app for iPhone or Android. Order online from Facebook or website. Curbside pickup, take out or dine in, your choice or have your order delivered by the various platforms.

Dining Around

If you would like to see your own restaurant or your favorite eatery profiled in Dining Around, please contact Kathy Young at the Daily Press by email, kyoung3@gannett.com, or text 760-953-8682.

Comments / 2

Related
Fontana Herald News

Free meals are provided for youth in Fontana on weekdays during summer months

Free meals are being provided for youth on weekdays during the upcoming weeks through the Fontana Unified School District’s annual summer lunch program. The meals are available for persons ages 18 years and younger at five locations in Fontana. Lunches are served Monday through Friday until July 27 (except...
FONTANA, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Cardenas Markets to Acquire 6 Rio Ranch Market Stores

Ontario, Calif.- based Cardenas Markets announced June 9 that it is acquiring six Rio Ranch Market stores, which will expand the company's footprint in Southern California. “Cardenas Markets is stronger than ever, and this acquisition further solidifies the company’s position as one of the leading Hispanic supermarket chains in the country,” Doug Sanders, chairman and CEO of Cardenas Markets, said in a release. “As we look ahead, we will continue to identify strategic opportunities to grow our business while providing a fresh and authentic shopping trip for our customers.”
CHINO, CA
KTLA

Coyotes cause concern in Claremont neighborhood

A pack of coyotes are causing concern in a Claremont neighborhood lately. Resident Lucio Rivera says the coyotes run up a wall and into his backyard each time he brings any of his four small dogs outside. “We pay attention and we’re very mindful of our dogs,” Rivera said. “We don’t leave them alone, not […]
CLAREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Hesperia, CA
Local
California Restaurants
Fontana Herald News

City of Fontana will host Family Fun Nights this summer

The City of Fontana will be presenting Family Fun Nights at various locations on selected Saturdays during the summer. These family-friendly events will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. and will include live entertainment, games, crafts, and inflatables. Each Family Fun Night will conclude with a free movie. Attendees...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Colton woman finds $36k in free chair from Craigslist, returns it to owner

Wanting to be closer to her grandchildren, Vicky Umodu moved into a home in Colton in late April — but she had one problem: she had to find some furniture to fill her empty house. She eventually made her way to Craigslist and navigated the site until she stumbled upon the "Free Section." "The first thing that came to mind was 'Oh [this is a] gimmick," said Umodu. "I just said let me just call them and see." The person on the other line was getting rid of things owned by his uncle who passed away. Umodu asked him for the entire living...
COLTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Fast Food#Food Drink
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Single-Tenant Cardenas Markets in San Bernardino, Calif. for $8.23 Million

“The sale represents a record-low cap rate for a single-tenant Cardenas Markets in the U.S.”. SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a single-tenant net-leased investment occupied by Cardenas Markets. The 43,360-square-foot building is located within the fully leased Sterling Plaza shopping center in San Bernardino, California. The sale price was $8,230,000, representing a record-low cap rate for a single-tenant Cardenas Markets nationwide.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Free food distribution will be held in Fontana on June 11

A free food distribution event is planned in Fontana on Saturday, June 11. Registration for the drive-thru food distribution hosted by God's Pantry and the Fontana Foundation of Hope is now open. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 9460 Sierra Avenue. Interested persons can...
FONTANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foxla.com

2 shot outside club in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Riverside after two people were shot outside a club in downtown Riverside overnight. It happened in an alley outside a club in the 3000 block of Main Street. Police said both people were shot multiple times and taken to local hospitals for...
RIVERSIDE, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Yucaipa deputy and RHS graduate commended for saving a life

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Matthew Villalpando recently earned a prestigious Sheriff’s Lifesaving Award for his efforts. Yucaipa Police Department Lt. Robert Warrick, second in command at the station, commended Villalpando on his quick actions and compassion. “We at the Yucaipa Police Station are extremely proud of...
YUCAIPA, CA
z1077fm.com

HIGH DESERT WATER DISTRICT STAGE 2 RESTRICTIONS

In response to California’s ongoing severe drought directors at the Hi-Desert Water District, last week voted to enact the district’s Water Shortage Stage 2 restrictions. The restrictions go into effect at the end of this week and are mandatory for customers of HDWD which serves Yucca Valley. The...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KTLA.com

Upland Lemon Festival returns this weekend

Bill Velto, mayor of Upland, joined us live with a preview of the three-day Upland Lemon Festival. The festival kicks off Friday, June 10. Visit the festival’s website for more information. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 7, 2022.
UPLAND, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

5K+
Followers
901
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy