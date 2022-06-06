ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear hit and killed by car on 210 Freeway

By Daniella De Robbio
 3 days ago

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KNX) – A 300 pound bear died after being hit by an SUV Monday morning on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. on the westbound connector to the southbound 605 Freeway, according to multiple reports.

California Highway Patrol Officer Kimball told KTLA that many cars swerved to avoid hitting the bear.

A flatbed truck helped to remove the bear.

It’s unclear if anyone in the car that hit the bear was injured.

#Bear#Freeway#Accident#Irwindale#California Highway Patrol
