Could Diabetes Increase Your Risk Of Long COVID?

As surveillance for ticks and the disease-causing germs they spread improves, so does Americans' access to knowledge about where the risk of tickborne disease is greatest. "The more we look for ticks and tickborne pathogens, the more we find—and the more information we have to help protect people from the diseases ticks spread." says Erik Foster, MS, BCE., medical entomologist in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Division of Vector-Borne Diseases. Foster and CDC colleagues have assembled that surveillance data into a new report, published May 18 in the Entomological Society of America's Journal of Medical Entomology. The report offers up-to-date county-level maps of both where blacklegged ticks are prevalent and where they've been found infected with any of seven different disease-causing germs, or pathogens.

