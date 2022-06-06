ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Diabetes Increase Your Risk Of Long COVID?

By Nancy Schimelpfening
 3 days ago
Research presented at the meeting of the American Diabetes Association suggests that diabetes increases the chances of developing a severe COVID-19...

MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of Low Iron Deficiency?

Worldwide, iron deficiency is the most common cause of anemia. It often occurs with loss of blood or during pregnancy. Your body needs iron to form hemoglobin, which is responsible for carrying the oxygen to your red blood cells. Iron is stored in your body as hemoglobin. If your iron is low, you may experience some distinct symptoms and should seek treatment to help you feel better.
Healthline

Will This Diabetes Drug Slow Down Aging?

Metformin is a prescription medication used to lower blood sugar (glucose) levels in people with diabetes. As a first-line tool in managing type 2 diabetes (T2D), this medication is the most commonly prescribed drug when diet and exercise alone aren’t helping balance glucose levels. This medication could also have...
MedicalXpress

New CDC study details county-level distribution of seven diseases spread by blacklegged ticks

As surveillance for ticks and the disease-causing germs they spread improves, so does Americans' access to knowledge about where the risk of tickborne disease is greatest. "The more we look for ticks and tickborne pathogens, the more we find—and the more information we have to help protect people from the diseases ticks spread." says Erik Foster, MS, BCE., medical entomologist in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Division of Vector-Borne Diseases. Foster and CDC colleagues have assembled that surveillance data into a new report, published May 18 in the Entomological Society of America's Journal of Medical Entomology. The report offers up-to-date county-level maps of both where blacklegged ticks are prevalent and where they've been found infected with any of seven different disease-causing germs, or pathogens.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Popular Vitamin Causing The Human Eye To Attack Itself

Experts have warned that a popular vitamin supplement could raise the risk of BLINDNESS. Vitamin supplements are meant to provide the body with the vitamins it requires for maximum health. One problem with the pills is that they are not regulated, which means that many boosters have high concentrations of ingredients that could be harmful. Another common problem is inappropriate dosing. With some supplements, failure to follow the directions could result in “severe vision” loss.
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
The Atlantic

You Are Going to Get COVID Again … And Again … And Again

Two and a half years and billions of estimated infections into this pandemic, SARS-CoV-2’s visit has clearly turned into a permanent stay. Experts knew from early on that, for almost everyone, infection with this coronavirus would be inevitable. As James Hamblin memorably put it back in February 2020, “You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus.” By this point, in fact, most Americans have. But now, as wave after wave continues to pummel the globe, a grimmer reality is playing out. You’re not just likely to get the coronavirus. You’re likely to get it again and again and again.
CNN

What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 now

(CNN) — Covid-19 infections are on the rise, with most US states reporting an increase in cases. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly contagious BA.2.1.21 subvariant of Omicron is now the dominant strain of coronavirus nationwide. Two years into the pandemic, many aren't...
Health Digest

Health Digest

