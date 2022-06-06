ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

ARDOT: Pavement repairs on I-30 causes lane closures in Pulaski, Saline Counties

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVY3N_0g28ze3w00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that pavement repairs on Interstate 30 will cause temporary overnight lane closures in Pulaski and Saline counties.

If the weather permits, the repairs will affect the following lane closures in Little Rock from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

  • June 6 | I-30 Westbound | Mile Marker 128 to 133 | inside and middle lanes
  • June 7 | I-30 Eastbound | Mile Marker 138 to 139 | outside lane
  • June 8 | I-30 Eastbound | Mile Marker 137 to 139 | inside and middle lanes
  • June 9 | I-30 Westbound | Mile Marker 138 to 139 | outside lane
Arkansas average gas price hits another record of $4.40

If the weather permits, the repairs will affect the following lane closures in Bryant from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

  • June 5-8 | Mile Marker 124 | inside and middle lanes

During the lane closures, ARDOT officials said that crews will patch potholes on I-30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

3 dead after highway crashes during stormy Arkansas weather

FRIENDSHIP, Ark. (AP) — Traffic remained blocked Thursday morning in westbound lanes of heavily traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas, where at least three people were killed the previous day during a series of crashes that happened during stormy weather, authorities said. The Wednesday afternoon crashes began in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Traffic
City
Bryant, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Saline County, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
Saline County, AR
Government
County
Pulaski County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Pulaski County, AR
Government
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 11:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Faulkner; Franklin; Garland; Grant; Hempstead; Hot Spring; Howard; Jefferson; Johnson; Lincoln; Little River; Logan; Lonoke; Miller; Montgomery; Nevada; Ouachita; Perry; Pike; Polk; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Scott; Sebastian; Sevier; Yell SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 332 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BRADLEY CALHOUN CLARK CLEVELAND CONWAY DALLAS DESHA DREW FAULKNER FRANKLIN GARLAND GRANT HEMPSTEAD HOT SPRING HOWARD JEFFERSON JOHNSON LINCOLN LITTLE RIVER LOGAN LONOKE MILLER MONTGOMERY NEVADA OUACHITA PERRY PIKE POLK POPE PULASKI SALINE SCOTT SEBASTIAN SEVIER YELL
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

One person drowns in Greers Ferry Lake

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A person drowned Sunday afternoon in Greers Ferry Lake. According to the Heber Springs Fire Department, on June 5, crews responded to the Dam Site Marina for a subsurface rescue. Members of the department’s dive team, as well as Survival Flight EMS and Cleburne County...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pavement#Potholes#Gas Prices#Mile Marker#Ardot#Interstate 30#Saline#Nexstar Media Inc
KHBS

5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in southeast Arkansas

DERMOTT, Ark. — Five people were killed and five others injured after a large truck collided with a van belonging to a school serving disabled adults in southeast Arkansas, authorities said. The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when the 15-passenger van failed to yield when crossing U.S....
DERMOTT, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 07:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Garland; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Perry County in central Arkansas Southern Conway County in central Arkansas Southern Faulkner County in central Arkansas Northeastern Garland County in central Arkansas Northwestern Saline County in central Arkansas Central Yell County in central Arkansas Northwestern Pulaski County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pope County in central Arkansas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 742 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Atkins to Petit Jean State Park to 7 miles east of Ola to near Plainview in Yell County, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Conway... West Little Rock Maumelle... Hot Springs Village Morrilton... Perryville Vilonia... Atkins Mayflower... Ola Oppelo... Menifee Perry... Adona Houston... Sequoya Park Little Italy... Olmstead This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 102 and 147. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
fox16.com

Major warmup arrives in Arkansas next week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – We are only a week and a half into June, and so far, while conditions have been on the humid side, temperatures have not been too warm. We hit 92 on June first, but since then temperatures have been hovering around seasonal averages in the mid to upper 80s. For the first two weeks of June, average temperatures range from 85-88.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Conway, Johnson, Logan, Perry, Pope, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 06:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Conway; Johnson; Logan; Perry; Pope; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Logan County in western Arkansas South central Johnson County in western Arkansas North central Perry County in central Arkansas Western Conway County in central Arkansas Northeastern Yell County in central Arkansas Southern Pope County in central Arkansas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 657 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Knoxville, or 11 miles northwest of Russellville, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Russellville... Dardanelle Atkins... Pottsville Dover... London Knoxville... Adona Lake Dardanelle State Park... Carden Bottoms Happy Bend... Mt Nebo State Park Hattieville... Petit Jean State Park Lake Dardanelle... Galla Creek WMA Mosley... Taral Ada... Holla Bend This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 65 and 102. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy