Manhattan, NY

Elon Musk questions why DOJ hasn’t leaked Jeffrey Epstein’s client list with meme

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05aeX0_0g28ypYu00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who was found dead in his lower Manhattan prison cell last year, was among the names trending on Twitter today thanks to Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet that questions why Epstein’s list of clients has not been revealed by the Department of Justice.

Musk shared a meme with a dragon, dinosaur, and a unicorn labeled “things I’ll never see in my life” and at the bottom added, “the Epstein/Maxwell client list.” He makes a snarky comment on how it’s “odd” that the DOJ still hasn’t revealed the list.

“Only thing more remarkable than DOJ not leaking the list is that no one in the media cares,” Musk tweeted on Saturday. “Doesn’t that seem odd?”

“Sometimes I think my list of enemies is too short, so …” Musk added.

Epstein committed suicide in prison in 2019 while waiting for trial on sex trafficking charges, according to officials.

Musk’s questioning has not been given a reason and the tweet could’ve been a random one.

One user shared a picture of Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime companion, who was also convicted of sex trafficking minors and other federal charges for Epstein.

Maxwell's conviction was upheld in April and she could face up to 55 years in prison if sentenced in June.

Musk responded to the image.

“Ah yes, Maxwell photobombing me at a @VanityFair Oscars party – you should (ask) them why they invited her,” Musk said. “The same people who push this photo say nothing about prominent people who actually went to his island a dozen times. Also very strange …”

The tweet received traction with over 400,000 likes and thousands of comments.

