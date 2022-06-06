David “Dave” E. Krueger

This from Dana Thiede at KARE-TV, “The application process opens Wednesday, June 8 for frontline workers to claim their share of $500 million set aside by legislators as so-called ‘hero pay’ for those deemed essential during the pandemic. Eligible workers, those employed in health care, child care, school, food service, public transit, long-term care, building service, emergency response, retail, and manufacturing, have 45 days to apply. They will receive up to $750 each, depending on the number of people who apply. A website set up for the applications reminds frontline workers that the $500 million is not being awarded on a first come, first served basis.”

