Hutchinson, MN

David “Dave” E. Krueger

By Randy
 3 days ago

David “Dave” E. Krueger, age 78, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, June 4,...

Kent Schuette

Kent William Schuette, age 52, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, formerly of Green Isle, Minnesota, passed away June 1, 2022, at his residence. Funeral service will be Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Green Isle with interment at the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Kolden Funeral Services of Arlington, Minnesota.
GREEN ISLE, MN
Alice Y. Kelm

Alice Y. Kelm, age 83, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at The Gardens at Winsted in Winsted, Minnesota. No Services will be held at this time. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
Ronald R. Stender

Ronald R. Stender, age 88, of Hollywood Twp. Winsted, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John Lutheran Church in Hollywood Twp. New Germany, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at church on Monday. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia.
WINSTED, MN
Lonnie Lachermeier

Lonnie Lachermeier, age 57, of Winsted, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with visitation from 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. at the Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted. Inurnment to follow at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Winsted. A Celebration of Life will be held following the inurnment at Lanny’s Home, 8065 County Road 5 SW, Howard Lake, Minnesota. Food and beverages will be provided. Please bring your own lawn chair. Arrangements are with the Chilson Funeral Home of Winsted.
WINSTED, MN
Marvin Witte

Marvin Witte, age 92, (formerly of Hutchinson, Minnesota), passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison, Iowa. A celebration of the lives of Marvin and Arlene Witte (who passed away September 28, 2019) will be held on August 27, 2022 at 11:00 at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
HUTCHINSON, MN
John Henry Dalheimer

John Henry Dalheimer, age 79, of Watertown, Minnesota, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at his residence. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown. Inurnment with Military Honors will be held at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. at the church. Arrangements are with Iten Funeral Home.
WATERTOWN, MN
Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
MINNESOTA STATE
Morning Devotional – Good Deeds

Your Thursday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Mike Giesenhagen of Hutchinson Evangelical Free Church and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Good Deeds.”
HUTCHINSON, MN
After Renting for 20 Years, Minnesota Woman Almost Kicked Out of Home

Many people across Minnesota are struggling with renting right now, whether it's because they're renting because can't afford to buy a house or because they may get kicked out of their current rental. Unfortunately, the latter happened to a Minneapolis woman named Linda Taylor. She had been renting the same home for 20 years and was suddenly being kicked out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota workers can apply for ‘hero pay’ starting Wednesday

This from Dana Thiede at KARE-TV, “The application process opens Wednesday, June 8 for frontline workers to claim their share of $500 million set aside by legislators as so-called ‘hero pay’ for those deemed essential during the pandemic. Eligible workers, those employed in health care, child care, school, food service, public transit, long-term care, building service, emergency response, retail, and manufacturing, have 45 days to apply. They will receive up to $750 each, depending on the number of people who apply. A website set up for the applications reminds frontline workers that the $500 million is not being awarded on a first come, first served basis.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota weather man knocks off Jeopardy champion

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Twin Cities meteorologist is celebrating a win on Jeopardy!. In a newly aired episode filmed in April, Eric Ahasic defeated champion Ryan Long, who was on a 16-game win streak. Ahasic made it onto the show on his 16th try. He has worked for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen since 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Missing U of M student Abdi Ali found dead

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Family confirmed on June 7 that Prior Lake college student Abdi Ali's body was found five days after he was last heard from on social media. According to a representative for the family, Ali, who attended the University of Minnesota, was located on Monday night. The...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
2 Killed In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is being investigated.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Gravel Road In Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Wednesday night. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 911 callers found the motorcyclist unresponsive on 211th Street in Eagle Lake around 9:20 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist — identified as 43-year-old Troy Tabor — died at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Tabor apparently lost control on the gravel road and was ejected. According to the sheriff’s office, Tabor was not wearing a helmet, nor was he licensed to drive a motorcycle. The crash is being investigated.
EAGLE LAKE, MN

