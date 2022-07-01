ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy's 4th of July fireworks set to light up the NYC sky — Here's where to watch:

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The Macy's Fourth of July fireworks celebration is back for its 46th annual celebration and is expected to cap off festivities with a "big bang" over the East River on Monday night.

This year's spectacle, which will start at 9:25 p.m., will include the launch of more than 48,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between E. 23rd and E. 42nd streets on the East River with prime viewing off of the Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn waterfronts.

Where to watch in person:

Manhattan:

- East 42nd Street and FDR Drive (Entry at 1st Avenue and East 42nd Street)
- East 34th Street and FDR Drive (Entry at 1st Avenue and East 34th Street)
- East 23rd Street and FDR Drive (Entry at 1st Avenue and East 23rd Street)

Queens:

- Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City

Brooklyn:

- Transmitter Park in Greenpoint
- Bushwick Inlet Park in Williamsburg
- Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Williamsburg

Will Coss, executive producer of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, said that the show "will launch a kaleidoscope of colors, shapes and sounds, celebrating America's diverse musical legacy, featuring a selection of genres that have inspired global culture."

The 25-minute display will be synchronized to a rousing musical score, featuring patriotic favorites including "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "Born in the USA," which can only be heard in one place: 1010 WINS — a signature partner of the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks!

Macy's said it is also promising to feature a host of shells and effects in 30 colors and new shaped effects include "tall hat, mushroom and little snake shells," as well as tricolor interlocking rings and blinking smiling faces.

The event can also be watched from the comforts of home with a two-hour special starting at 8 p.m. on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Click here for more information and to see a full line-up of events.

