New York City, NY

It's back! Macy's 4th of July fireworks set to light up the NYC sky — Here's what to know:

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The Macy's Fourth of July fireworks celebration is back for its 46th annual celebration and is expected to cap off festivities with a "big bang" over the East River, officials said Monday.

This year's spectacle, which will start at 9:45 p.m., will include the launch of more than 48,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between E. 23rd and E. 42nd Streets on the East River with prime viewing off Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn waterfronts. The official viewing sites will be announced at a later date.

After the show was "reimagined" in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Will Coss, executive producer of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, said that the show "will launch a kaleidoscope of colors, shapes and sounds, celebrating America's diverse musical legacy, featuring a selection of genres that have inspired global culture."

The 25-minute display will be synchronized to a rousing musical score, featuring patriotic favorites including "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "Born in the USA," which can only be heard in one place: 1010 WINS.

1010 WINS is the official radio station and soundtrack of the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks. Photo credit Macy's

Macy's said it is also promising to feature a host of shells and effects in 30 colors and new shaped effects include "tall hat, mushroom and little snake shells," as well as tricolor interlocking rings and blinking smiling faces.

As always, the event can also be watched from the comforts of home with a two-hour NBC special starting at 8 p.m.

