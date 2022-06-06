ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport police report details McDonald’s bomb threat

By Mackenzie Moore
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An incident report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) detailed a bomb threat incident that occurred at a McDonald’s on East Stone Drive Saturday afternoon — marking the first of two incidents that targeted area McDonald’s.

Police Chief: Detector dog called to Gate City McDonald’s during bomb threat

Documents obtained by News Channel 11 revealed that a manager at the restaurant answered a phone call from a man “with a neutral accent” who told her that he had “just visited [the] establishment, and [he had] placed a timed device in it. It will go off in a couple of hours.”

When the manager asked the man to repeat himself, he recited the same statement, according to the KPD report. The worker who answered the phone then went to alert the general manager, but the man reportedly hung up upon their return.

They tried to dial the same number back, according to the police, but the number had been disconnected. Managers called 911 while evacuating the store.

WCSO deputy arrested for DUI hit-and-run resigns

The KPD arrived with explosive-trained K-9 officers, who did not detect anything in the building. One of the K-9 officers alerted police of something near the dumpsters, which resulted in a response from the KPD Bomb Squad.

Police removed and inspected everything from the dumpster and allowed the K-9s to examine the material as well, and neither indicated that an explosive was present. The business then reopened to the public after police determined there was no danger.

According to a KPD spokesperson on Monday, there are no further updates in the investigation.

Later on Saturday, police in Gate City responded to a similar call but determined there was no danger to the public. Gate City Police Chief Justin Miller told News Channel 11 Monday that while an investigation is underway, it is too early to determine if the two bomb threats were connected.

