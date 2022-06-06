ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neve Campbell Not Returning For ‘Scream 6’: Her Reason Why Revealed

By Avery Thompson
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Everett Collection

Ghostface will not be facing off against Sidney Prescott for the first time since 1996. Neve Campbell will not be returning for Scream 6, the actress confirmed on June 6. “Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” Neve said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

She added, “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. (Everett Collection)

Neve began playing Sidney Prescott, the ultimate final girl, in the 1996 horror classic. Over the last 26 years, Neve has reprised her role in 4 sequels. She recently returned for the fifth Scream movie, which ushered in a new generation of teens trying to stay alive in their fight against Ghostface. Neve returned along with Scream vets Courteney Cox and David Arquette. David’s character, Dewey, tragically met his end in the latest Scream.

As for whether or not Courteney will be returning as Gale Weathers in Scream 6, that remains to be seen. Back in May 2022, Courteney had confirmed she had seen a script but nothing was set in stone. “I don’t know about contracts and where things are, but I’ll tell you in the script — it’s a really good one,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “You actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I’m not gonna say anything.”

The sixth Scream movie is set to be released on March 31, 2023. While Neve is not returning, Hayden Panetierre’s fan-favorite Scream 4 character, Kirby Reed, will be. She joins the cast alongside new franchise cast members Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding.

Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in the 1996 film ‘Scream.’ (Everett Collection)

The four survivors will be leaving Woodsboro behind to start a fresh chapter. This time, they just won’t have Sidney to help them out when things get dicey with Ghostface.

