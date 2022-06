Kirsten Greenidge’s play gives us another view of racism in America that still remains with us. The set was a constant bonus. The set-back stage did result in some lost dialog from the actors, but over all was perfect. The set made great use of the turn-table. There were three large panels that changed from indoors to outdoors and from location to location. The back panel allowed not only the turn-table to move on and be replaced, but also allowed the next scene to be set-up with movement. The exterior three-panel shot of the backyard with its green trees even contained the motion of their leaves in the wind. Very nicely done. The background images don’t show well as projected photographs, unfortunately.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO