As the Austin metro area has grown, so has the amount that local residents pay for rent. A new study clearly underscores that reality. The study, published by the 24/7 Wall St. website, puts the median monthly rent in the Austin are at $1,326. Austin ranks 31st among all U.S. metros for the highest median rent. The only other Texas metro in the top 50 is Midland, where the median rent stands at $1,239. That puts Midland at No. 44 nationally.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO