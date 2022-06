ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Former Elizabethton High School students saw the impact Monday of a school project they did together around 4 years ago. It was hug after hug when California resident Suzanne Johnson met with the students for the first time. They helped Johnson get out of prison 21 years after she was falsely convicted of killing a child and sentenced to life in prison.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO