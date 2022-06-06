ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Wednesday Addams gets ‘twisted’ in ‘woeful’ new Netflix show

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXKSl_0g28xFGJ00

Wednesday Addams is looking a little different these days.

A teaser for Netflix and Tim Burton’s upcoming Addams family TV series, “Wednesday,” featuring Jenna Ortega in the eponymous role, dropped Monday.

“Netflix woefully presents a twisted new series from the mind of Tim Burton,” text in the trailer reads, noting that the show would be “coming soon” to the streamer.

Ortega’s take on the only daughter of the iconic macabre fam appears as a stern, cold-faced teen. However, her outfit is more pop-punk than goth and her dark makeup and braids both have a modern flair.

Thing — the ominous severed hand in the Addams family mansion — also makes an appearance in the trailer alongside the 19-year-old “Scream 5” star.

The footage features Wednesday snapping her fingers and twirling her jet-black hair into braids as the hand rests on her shoulder.

She also sports ink-colored lipstick and a black polka-dot dress. A release date has yet to be set for the coming-of-age horror series.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4QHrAcZalc?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

The new series will follow the teen during her years at Nevermore Academy as she tries to control her psychic powers.

She also encounters a serial killer who is terrorizing the local town, and the show will chronicle her attempts to uncover a supernatural mystery that involved her parents Gomez and Morticia Addams 25 years ago.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán will portray her parents, while Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Thora Birch, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane and Georgie Farmer round out the main cast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnqow_0g28xFGJ00
Ortega darkens the streaming screen as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series of the same name.
Netflix

Christina Ricci will also make an appearance in the new show, having famously portrayed Wednesday in the 1991 Barry Sonnenfeld-directed comedy “The Addams Family.”

“Smallville” creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar penned the script for the eight-episode series, with Burton directing.

Ricci, 42, praised Ortega’s iteration of the character in April during a panel at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Steel City Con.

The “Pan Am” star noted, “I just finished it two weeks ago, and it was great. It was great working with Tim [Burton], and Jenna is amazing. I think people are going to absolutely love her as Wednesday.”

She then stated that Christie, 43, of “Game of Thrones” fame is “incredible,” also adding that “all the kids in it are really fantastic, so I think it’s gonna be great.”

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

HBO's The Last Of Us Reveals New Pic And Casting News That Video Game Fans Will Absolutely Love

HBO is bringing the iconic video game world of The Last of Us to live-action television with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles, and a new photo combined with the latest news proves that there’s a lot to look forward to for video game fans as well as newcomers. An official first look at what’s on the way with The Last of Us reveals Pascal’s Joel and Ramsey’s Ellie in what looks like a tense situation, and it turns out that some video game actors will have live-action parts to play.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Legendary NYC nightlife promoter recalls notorious ‘90s club kid era

Long before RuPaul had them lip-syncing for their lives on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” she changed the life of legendary New York club director Steve Adelman. Adelman had booked RuPaul to perform at a club in Boston and she had such a good time that she went back to NYC and recommended him to the assistant of the owner of the Roxy, just as the West 18th Street club was opening up. “But I think she highly over-exaggerated my credentials,” said Adelman, whose new memoir “Nocturnal Admissions: Behind the Scenes at Tunnel, Limelight, Avalon, and Other Legendary Nightclubs,” was released this week. “So...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy