INWOOD—A 42-year-old rural Inwood woman was arrested about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, June 5, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Nicole Kathryn Rozeboom stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Buick Enclave on South Cherry Street in Inwood for tinted windows, a cracked windshield, not using a turn signal and erratic driving, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

INWOOD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO