Chris Schreier is the President of the Monroe County Agricultural Society. He joins us to talk about the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull. The event draws tens of thousand of people each year. There is plenty to see and do during the three day event including pre-show ceremonies, a motorcycle parade, Kids Klub and more! Look for Military night and the salute to the farmer.

MONROE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO