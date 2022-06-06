ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Baker Fire Chief Brian Easterling accused of fatally shooting a Pensacola shop owner. Here's what we know

By Rachael Thomas and Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

Baker Fire Chief Brian Easterling has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the shooting death of a Pensacola shop owner, the Escambia County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Here's what we know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZkIy_0g28wdiU00

What happened?

The shop owner was missing for "a few" days before police found his body during a welfare check Sunday.

Surveillance footage taken June 2 shows Easterling entering the shop on Creighton Road and shooting owner over a "dispute about prior business deals." The victim allegedly owed Easterling money, ECSO said.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies located Easterling at his home in Holt and arrested him Sunday. He has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Crime news: Jay teenager charged with second-degree murder in shooting

More crime: Man charged with second-degree murder for Circle K shooting over social media feud

Who is Baker Fire Chief Brian Easterling?

According to Easterling's LinkedIn profile , he has worked with the Baker Fire Department since 2005. He became captain in 2019. He previously worked with the Eglin Air Force Base Fire Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIV1H_0g28wdiU00

Easterling describes himself as an "experienced captain with a demonstrated history of working in the military industry." His profile states he attended Florida State Fire College.

Baker Fire District Station is a volunteer fire department that covers 90 square miles in Okaloosa County. Its 35-volunteer member staff serves 7,000 people, operating out of a single station located at 1375 19th Street in Baker.

What do we know about the person who was fatally shot?

The shop owner, whose name has not been released by authorities, was 63 years old. The shop is located on Creighton Road in Pensacola.

What happens next?

Easterling was transferred from Okaloosa County Jail to Escambia County Jail Monday evening. He is being held without bond.

He was suspended by the Baker Fire Board of Directors on Monday. Baker Fire Assistant Chief Mark McKenzie said he will assume the duties of fire chief in the interim.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Baker Fire Chief Brian Easterling accused of fatally shooting a Pensacola shop owner. Here's what we know

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Family identifies Pensacola business owner shot and killed

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Family identifies the Pensacola business owner shot and killed last Thursday as 63-year-old Michael Evers. Evers' family confirmed his identity with Channel 3 Monday afternoon. Evers' body was found Sunday inside his custom auto shop on Creighton Rd. as police were conducting a welfare check. Baker Fire...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested in connection with 2021 shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in a shooting that took place in May 2021. Charles Shepherd was arrested on June 8, 2022, in connection with a shooting that took place on Scott Street. On May 12, 2021, police received a call around […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Teen girl accused of trying to hire someone to shoot up house in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a 19-year-old girl accused of trying to hire someone to shoot up a house. Investigators said officers were called to Valdez Court on May 17 and determined that Marrenne Marshall offered to pay someone to shoot a guy she knew and everyone inside his home.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holt, FL
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Baker, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
City
Baker, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Driver arrested, charged with 6 crimes: Florida Highway Patrol

UPDATE (4:45 p.m.): The man has been identified as 43-year-old Michael Fredrico Avitio of Pensacola. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested after he wrecked his car and tried to run from police. According to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling down Becks Lake Road when he veered off […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin store manager charged for recording woman in bathroom

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A sunglass store employee in Okaloosa County has been charged with using his cell phone to film a woman while she was using the restroom, according to officials at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Ernest Moschino, 47, was working at a sunglass shop on Harbor Boulevard Monday, June 6, when he […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Teenager leads car chase after running officer off the road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed a 17-year-old led a car chase after running a police officer off the road on Wednesday. MPD says on Wednesday, June 8 around noon an officer was traveling west on Halls Mill Road when the teenager was driving recklessly and ran the officer off the road. The […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Circle K#Violent Crime#Ecso#Okaloosa County Sheriff#The Baker Fire Department#Fire District Station
WKRG News 5

Fire chief arrested for murder of Pensacola business owner

UPDATE (3:36 p.m.): The Baker Fire Department has suspended Brian Easterling or his duties as Chief of Department. The Assistant Chief, Mark McKenzie, has been appointed acting Fire Chief. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire department chief from Okaloosa County was arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according to […]
WKRG News 5

Second man charged in 11-year-old’s killing at R.V. Taylor Plaza

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department charged a second man in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy who was shot at R.V. Taylor Plaza in May.   Tyrik Dubose, 21, was arrested and charged with felony murder and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle Tuesday, June 7. Dubose was charged for the […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed on Broad Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a man was stabbed around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8. Officers received a call about one person being stabbed on South Broad Street in Mobile, Ala. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man beats woman with tree branch

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You might call this a case of “Two’s Company; FOUR’s a crowd.”. This is 40-year-old Bobby Withers. According to Mobile Police, Withers and his girlfriend had been asked to leave an apartment, leased by another woman, where they had been staying. There was also another roommate, but he was still welcome. Investigators say Withers threatened the woman about being evicted.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile woman admits to COVID fraud for herself and another applicant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fraud hunters looking into money Congress authorized to help businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic have bagged another prize. Sandy Riggins, 35, pleaded guilty on Thursday to filing a fraudulent application under the Paycheck Protection Program and accepting money to help someone else file a false claim.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify murder victim found at Author Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who was found shot at Author Street Saturday morning in Mobile.  Anthony Lil’Jordan Greene, 26, was found lying in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound to the face Saturday, June 4. Greene was pronounced dead on scene. Greene was found at about 11:30 […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Monroeville Police investigate drive-by shooting

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Monroeville Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Sunday night on Snowden Road in the Mexia community. Police say around 11:15 p.m. they received information about a shooting that occurred moments earlier. When officers arrived to Snowden Road they found a man shot in the leg. He was transported to […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 struck with baseball bat in Okaloosa Co., man arrested

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after Okaloosa County deputies suspected him of beating two others with a baseball bat. Christian Viljoen was arrested May 27 after deputies interviewed two people who were beaten with a baseball bat. The victims told deputies that they were riding in a golf cart when a […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police identify man shot in face and left dead in street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police released the name of the man who was found dead on Author Street over the weekend. Investigators said Anthony Lil’Jordan Greene, 26, was shot and killed and left in the street where he was found around 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to detectives, he had been shot in the face.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Prichard Police make arrest in double homicide

UPDATE (6:01 p.m.): Julian Woods faces three counts of murder. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police have identified one suspect in the double homicide that happened Wednesday, June 1.  Julian Woods, 26, was taken into custody and transported to Mobile Metro jail Monday, June 6. Woods was identified as a suspect in a double homicide […]
PRICHARD, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy