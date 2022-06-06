ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student arrested for ‘credible threat’ to Western Washington school

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — A student at Edmonds-Woodway High School in western Washington was arrested after authorities said he made a threat against the school.

A 16-year-old boy was booked into juvenile jail early Monday for felony harassment, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

KOMO reports that the school’s principal said in an email to the school’s families and staff the student made a “credible threat of violence against our school.”

Police said they recovered a “realistic-looking BB gun” from the student, as well as “additional evidence.”

Edmonds is about 17 miles north of Seattle.

Deplorable Whiteman
3d ago

now he should get mental health care and his right to own firearms should be restricted until he gets that care makes more sense than punishing sane legal gun owners

