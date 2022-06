NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are reporting that a pedestrian was struck and killed on Wednesday night in South Nashville. According to police, a man ran out on the westbound side of I-24 near the I-40 split and was hit by a Nissan Maxima around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The man was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. He was not carrying any identification.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO