ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple announces new flagship M2 processor

By Tom Warren
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is introducing its new M2 chip today at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). After the M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra chips, Apple is now ready to move on to a more powerful M2 chip, with big promises of performance improvements. Much like the...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Apple reveals completely redesigned MacBook Air

Apple has revealed a new MacBook Air, with a complete new redesign.It brings the more square design from recent iPads, Macs and iPhones. And it includes the small “notch” at the top of the display that first arrived with the new MacBook Pro.And it has what Apple says is a much improved display, camera, microphones and speakers.All of that is powered by the M2, the second generation of Apple’s own chips for its Macs. Both were revealed – alongside new updates for the iPhone and Apple Watch – during Apple’s WWDC event.Apple had previously released a MacBook Air with the previous generation...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

A last-minute MacBook Air leak mentions color options ahead of WWDC 2022

Apple’s annual WWDC event is reserved for software announcements, as the iPhone maker unveils the next-gen operating systems for its various hardware products. But Apple also announces new hardware devices at the show, and WWDC 2022 might deliver such product reveals. Those expecting Apple to showcase the first-gen mixed reality glasses at the event should know that most rumors say that won’t be the case. But the same reports indicate the MacBook Air 2022 refresh is coming at WWDC, with a last-minute leak mentioning the laptop’s colors.
COMPUTERS
CNET

With iOS 16, Apple Can Add a New Polish to the iPhone

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple is expected to announce new software for its iPhones, iPads and Mac computers at its annual WWDC developers event starting Monday. Why it matters. The new software offers a chance for Apple...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Tablet Deals: Save $130 On an iPad Air, $260 On a Microsoft Surface Pro 8

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Laptop#Macbook Air#Gpu#Hevc
Apple Insider

Compared: New M2 MacBook Air vs M1 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air was one of three models of Mac used by Apple to introduce Apple Silicon. As an entry-level Mac device, it was an easy choice for the company to include in its first wave of M1-equipped hardware. However, while later Macs received updates to their designs, such as...
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor has a slim, fanless design with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports

Work more efficiently with the Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor, which is a powerhouse. Boasting up to 8 hours of video playback, it has a fanless design like the M1 MacBook Air to keep it from overheating. What’s more, this slim-bezeled 13.6″ Liquid Retina display has a notch cutout for the 1080p FaceTime camera. Additionally, it has 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and an impressive 500 nit brightness. Available in 4 striking colors—Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, Midnight Blue—this all-aluminum unibody laptop boasts style. Moreover, the simple, flat-edge design measures just 11.3 mm thin and has a Magic Keyboard with a Touch ID power button. You’ll love that it uses MagSafe magnetic charging and is up to 40% faster than the MacBook Air with M1. Finally, it fast chargers to 50% battery in only 30 minutes.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

New MacBook Air might experience release delays, even if it’s coming at WWDC 2022

Apple’s main WWDC 2022 keynote is just a few hours away, and we already think we know what to expect from this year’s developers conference. As usual, the event will focus on Apple’s software innovations, with iOS 16 being the star of the show. But Apple might unveil some hardware products from the Mac family. Specifically, reports say the 2022 MacBook Air refresh is coming at the show, bringing a brand new design and several color options. But while Apple might unveil the new MacBook Air at the event, insiders warn that release date delays might follow.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple unveils new MacBook Air with M2 processor in multiple colors

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has used WWDC to reveal a major redesign of theMacBook Air, upgrading it to be more in line with the current-gen MacBook Pro range.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
CNET

MacBook Pro M2 13-Inch vs. MacBook Air M2: Do You Need to Go Pro?

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple announced its new M2 system-on-chip Monday during its WWDC 2022 keynote. While Apple's developer's conference is focused on its various operating systems, software and services, the company's homegrown chips are integral to the hardware and software working together. So it wasn't much of a surprise to see Apple introduce two new laptops running on M2 SoCs, the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2 13-inch.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Apple M2 Chip Brings 18% Speed Boost to New MacBook Air

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple broadened its processor ambitions on Monday with the new M2, a chip that improves core processing performance 18% over the M1 without hurting battery life in the company's new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Apple’s MacBook Air gets a radical design and new M2 chip

CUPERTINO, Calif.—The MacBook Air will soon get a total design overhaul, Apple announced today. Taking the virtual stage at the company's summer developer conference, Apple representatives unveiled the new laptop, which includes the faster and more efficient M2 chip and design cues from the 24-inch iMac and the recently redesigned 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro computers.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

2022 MacBook Pro 13 Gets Apple M2: Why That Matters

The 2022 MacBook Pro 13 is going to make use of the company's new Apple M2 chip, the tech giant has announced, promising at WWDC 2022 that its "most portable" pro notebook is getting even better. Alongside the M2 chip, the 2022 MacBook Pro 13 will come with a Retina display, up to 20 hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 6, up to 2TB of SSD storage, Apple's Magic Keyboard and of course the still-contentious Touch Bar. Unlike the fanless MacBook Air, the new MacBook Pro will rely on active cooling with a new fan design.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Apple’s macOS Ventura leaves trusty 2015 MacBook Pro behind

A new version of macOS means a new collection of Macs can no longer run Apple’s latest desktop operating system. Perhaps most notably, the new macOS Ventura update won’t be available for the 2015 MacBook Pro. This laptop quickly became a fan-favorite model because it was one of...
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Report reveals 15-inch MacBook Air release window, M2 Max core count

Apple is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air and a new 12-inch MacBook, according to Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with Apple's plans. The sources also revealed details about the M2-family chips coming to Apple's high-performance MacBook Pro computers. The 15-inch Air will use the same overall design as the 13.6-inch...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

iOS 16 drops support for iPhone 6S, 7 and the first-gen SE

As is tradition, will leave some of its older devices in the dust when it starts rolling out its latest operating systems. When arrives this fall, it will be available for iPhone 8 and later — in other words, all the phones Apple has released since 2017. That means iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 and iPhone SE (first-generation) users won't be able to upgrade to iOS 16.
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

Why NXP Semiconductors Rocketed Higher Today, Defying the Chip Sector's Trend

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. On a down day for the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy