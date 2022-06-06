Apple announces new flagship M2 processor

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.

16 DAYS AGO