Apple’s CarPlay is going beyond the infotainment screen

By Umar Shakir
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple announced a complete refresh of CarPlay to better connect with a car’s instrument panel and a deep integration with the vehicle itself. CarPlay users will be able to swap what they see on the instrument panel with a very Apple-looking widget design. Users...

