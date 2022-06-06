ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Kentucky among 8 southern states FBI warned of fraud scheme

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The FBI in North Carolina is warning businesses in eight states about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone.

A news release from the agency’s Charlotte Division on Monday says victims have been targeted in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky. The FBI said that so far in 2022, more than 100 businesses have been targeted, including tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses, and appliance stores.

According to the news release, once a purchase was made over the phone, items are picked up by drivers and taken to other states for resale. In many cases, drivers were hired through online job sites and paid using third-party cash applications and were not aware the items were purchased illegally, the FBI said.

Days later, the victim businesses learned the sales were fraudulent. FBI Charlotte is working with several local law enforcement agencies on the investigation. The news release said.

Comments / 4

Regina Sanchez
3d ago

I have been getting an e- mail from what surpose to be Fed - EX saying I have a package that came over seas and I need to send them 1.95 to have it sent to me so I called Fed - EX because it sounded a little like fraud and they said no they wouldnt ask for money like that so be careful because its not alot of money but they'll have your information Ive been getting them everyday for a week

Reply(1)
3
KENTUCKY STATE
