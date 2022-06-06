ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Raskin: Jan. 6 panel found evidence of ‘concerted planning and premeditated activity’

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhhm2_0g28wGbt00
Tweet

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has found evidence of “concerted planning and premeditated activity,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said on Tuesday, ahead of the panel’s first public hearing on Thursday.

The congressional investigators have conducted more than 1,000 interviews and obtained upward of 125,000 documents during a nearly one-year investigation.

The Maryland Democrat, a member of the Jan. 6 panel, told Washington Post Live on Monday that this week’s hearing will “tell the story of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election and block the transfer of power.”

“So this is an extraordinary and unprecedented event in our history,” he added.

Pressed on if the committee has found that a conspiracy was underway to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election — noting that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), a fellow panel member, and a federal judge have used the same language — Raskin said, “Yes, the committee has found evidence of concerted planning and premeditated activity.”

“The idea that all of this was just a rowdy demonstration that spontaneously got a little bit out of control is absurd. You don’t almost knock over the U.S. government by accident,” he added.

The congressman said the panel is going to “lay out all of the evidence we have found.” He noted that the House resolution establishing the committee charged it with “defining what happened on Jan. 6, explaining the causes of what happened, and then ultimately laying out recommendations that would allow us to fortify ourselves against coups and insurrections going forward.”

The Jan. 6 committee last week said Thursday’s hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., will “present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”

The prime-time hearing marks the first time the investigation, which has largely been conducted behind the scenes, will be presented to the public. The panel has not yet released a witness list for the evening.

The idea of former President Trump and his allies potentially engaging in a “conspiracy” has come up in legal proceedings related to Jan. 6.

In March, U.S. District Judge David Carter wrote in a decision that Trump and his legal adviser John Eastman “more likely than not” committed multiple federal crimes when carrying out efforts to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s 2020 election win.

In the 44-page decision, Carter mentioned a “conspiracy,” pointing to a memo Eastman wrote that recommended then-Vice President Mike Pence reject electors on Jan. 6.

“Because the memo likely furthered the crimes of obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States, it is subject to the crime-fraud exception and the Court ORDERS it to be disclosed,” Carter wrote.

The decision also included a subsection titled “Overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

And in an interview with CBS News that aired on Sunday, Cheney — one of the two Republican lawmakers serving on the Jan. 6 panel — said, “I do” when asked if she believed the Jan. 6 effort was a conspiracy.

Comments / 379

says who??
3d ago

I'll be in front row with my popcorn, pop, butterfinger candy.... this will be fun to watch!! Just put them all guilty of insurrection, sedition to jail!!!!

Reply(150)
89
country girl 57
2d ago

I've already just about made my mind up who the guilty party is; however, I am going to watch the trial. I remember where I was when this all started at the capital just like I remember 911. I also remember Watergate and what former President Nixon did. I've kept a open mind and will judge what the evidence shows. It sounds like from what I've read that many people won't pay the least bit of attention to any evidence shown. And until the American citizens listen to the evidence with an open mind we will never be able to pull the country back together. I never thought I would see the day of what is happening in this country. The American people better wake up and see that you can't subvert one party over the other and still have the freedoms we have become accustomed to. We are a country of laws but we have the governmental parties of this country that won't even try to work together for the people. I think it reads "For the people by the people of the people", act like it.

Reply(10)
14
Brian Barry
3d ago

And the Number One Question should be. One of the most important buildings in our Government. And it was that easy to get into? Why? Where were all the Capitol Police? They have a budget as big as some States. Shouldn't there of been all hands on

Reply(16)
16
Related
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
shefinds

We Can’t Believe This News About Sarah Palin’s Finances That Just Leaked—This Can’t Be Real!

It’s just been revealed that Sarah Palin – who is now running for Congress – reportedly earned more from making videos on Cameo last year than she would have made in Congress. Woah! According to reports, the 58-year-old former Alaska Republican governor revealed in a new financial disclosure form that she made over $211,000 from the online service whereby celebs can send personalized video messages to members of the public for a fee, which is apparently over $37,500 more than the annual salary of a House member.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
CASPER, WY
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Mike Pence
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#House#Democrat#Washington Post Live
MSNBC

Criminal investigation into fake Trump electors reaches new level

We learned months ago that Republicans in several states created forged election materials after Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, pretending to be “duly elected and qualified electors.” The Republicans then sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the fake materials were legitimate. They were not.
POTUS
Law & Crime

‘Dire Consequences’: Justice Gorsuch Sides with Liberals Against Justice Barrett’s Majority Opinion in Immigration Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against immigrants seeking judicial review of mistakes and errors made by immigration agencies. In a 5-4 majority opinion, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote that federal courts are categorically barred from considering such issues. “It is no secret that when processing applications, licenses, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Morgan Freeman included on list of almost 1,000 US citizens permanently banned from Russia

Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country — including the actor Morgan Freeman. On Saturday (21 May), the country’s foreign ministry released a list of 963 American citizens who are barred from travelling to the country over their support of US-imposed “anti-Russian sanctions” a little ahead of three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The “stop list” includes US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, journalists, deceased lawmakers, Freeman and fellow actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. In a news release, the ministry said: “In the context of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
Salon

The Jan. 6 committee hearings are finally here — and Republicans are running scared

The long-awaited January 6th committee public hearings have finally been scheduled. The first one is set for next Thursday, June 9th, in prime time. The committee previewed their plans for next week, announcing on Thursday that they will "present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power." They seem to be very carefully choreographing the event, even drawing out the suspense by not naming the witnesses until next week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

587K+
Followers
71K+
Post
442M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy