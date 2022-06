Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals looks like it could come down to the wire. The Golden State Warriors took a big chunk out of a 12-point halftime deficit with another strong third quarter against the Boston Celtics. The Warriors outscored the Boston Celtics by eight points in the period as Stephen Curry led the third-quarter charge, scoring 15 points to raise his total to a game-high 29. The Celtics led by as many as 18 points in the first half, and their star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 42 points through three quarters.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO