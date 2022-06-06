ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in Daytona Beach hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
Daytona Beach police on Friday arrested the suspect in a recent fatal hit-and-run crash.

Gerald Thomas, 49, of Daytona Beach, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, court records show.

Q'ueshawn Emmanuel Jones, 24, was walking west on South Nova Road, using the crosswalk at the intersection of Bellevue Avenue about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when he was fatally struck by a sedan, police said. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

More pedestrians hit:

The arrest report states the suspect "was seen going to the front of the vehicle and appearing to survey the damage" before proceeding to a business where Thomas made a purchase at the window.

Thomas was booked Friday afternoon into the Volusia County Branch Jail with bail set at $5,000, records show. A judge Monday increased the bail to $100,000 following the suspect's first appearance.

click orlando

Woman killed, 3 injured in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and three others were injured, including a 13-year-old girl, in a Flagler County crash Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway around 7:11 p.m. [TRENDING: Man bitten by gator he...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

A 45-Year-Old Woman Is Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash at U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway

A 45-year-old Palm Coast woman was killed Wednesday evening in a t-bone crash at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway. The woman was at the wheel of a grey Jeep SUV. She’d been traveling south on U.S. 1 and and had stopped at a red light before turning left, or east, onto Whiteview. She did so, violating the right of way of an oncoming pick-up truck that was traveling north on U.S. 1, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
PALM COAST, FL
News4Jax.com

Crash in Palm Coast kills 45-year-old woman, FHP says

PALM COAST, Fla. – A crash occurred Wednesday evening in Flagler County leaving one dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was waiting at the red light on US 1 around 7 p.m. to turn onto White View Parkway. A pick-up truck was traveling north on US...
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Woman killed in car crash at intersection of U.S 1 and Whiteview Parkway

A 45-year-old Palm Coast woman died the evening of June 8 in a car crash at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman was heading south on U.S. 1 in a sport utility vehicle at about 7:11 p.m. and stopped at the light at Whiteview Parkway, preparing to turn left onto eastbound Whiteview, according to a report from the FHP.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Police search for 2 accused rapists on the run in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating two incidents of rape they say have happened in the last three weeks. The attacks happened in two different neighborhoods and by who police believe are two different suspects. But both those suspects remain unidentified and on the loose. Police are asking...
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Palm Coast woman approaches deputy, said people 'were after her'

Possession of drug paraphernalia. A 24-year-old Bunnell man was stopped by police for riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the road. He also had no lights on his bicycle. The reporting officer noted in an arrest report that the man was with two "other subjects who are known drug users," and that the trio attempted to accelerate away from law enforcement prior to being stopped. The man was sweaty, breathing heavily and wouldn't make eye contact, the officer noted.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Violent and Wanted Felon Threatens Victim, Leads Deputies on Chase in Palm Coast, Back Behind Bars on Felony Charges

On Tuesday afternoon, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies responded to a call about an assault near the ramp of I-95 southbound and Palm Coast Parkway. After a search, pursuit and apprehension of the violent subject, 29-year-old Corey Kittle was found to be wanted in Pennsylvania on multiple charges. He now faces five additional felony charges after his local crime spree.
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

VCSO: Home shot in apparent drive-by shooting in Deltona

DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) has responded to a neighborhood Thursday afternoon after shots were fired at a home in Deltona. A spokesperson for VCSO said the shooting is being investigated as a drive-by shooting and that it is not considered to be a random act. No additional information was immediately released.
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach police to create substation in Seabreeze entertainment area

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police are making a move into a Daytona Beach beachside entertainment district. The city commission approved the police department creating a substation near Seabreeze Boulevard. It would go near the intersection of Grandview Avenue and Glenview Boulevard. The hope is to slow down the growing crime rate in the area.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Stricter penalties coming to Volusia County during special events

Daytona Beach, Fla. – Law enforcement in Volusia County is once again gearing up for a possible pop-up, unpermitted event called ‘Truck Meet’ in Daytona Beach. This time, though, deputies and police have a new state law on their side to help them control the crowds in “special event zones.”
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
