Alachua County, FL

New state data: Alachua County joins South Florida with 'high' spread of COVID-19

By Douglas Ray, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
Alachua County is now classified as an area of "high" community transmission for COVID-19 by federal officials as new data from the state of Florida shows the number of new cases here continues to rise.

The rate of new cases in Alachua County was 315.3 per 100,000 population for the week ending June 2, according to data released Friday evening by the state Department of Health. There were 860 new COVID-19 cases reported, with 17.2% of test results returned positive.

Cases have been rising for the past two months, following a sharp decline from the spike attributed to the omicron variant in December and January. Even so, the rates remain well below those peaks.

DeSantis blocks penalty:Alachua County Public schools not at risk of losing funding due to masking

Monkeypox:UF researchers monitoring outbreak, no urgent threat seen

Hospitalizations remain well below levels from early in the pandemic before vaccines became available and many people gained some immunity from previous illnesses. UF Health on Monday had 39 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 14 of them receiving intensive care. Four of the patients are children, and two of them are in the ICU.

That's up from two weeks when UF Health said it has a total of 31 admitted patients with COVID-19, with 11 requiring intensive care. Then, there was just one pediatric case.

At HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, there were 18 COVID-19 positive patients on Monday, with one of these patients receiving ICU-level care. That is the same number as two weeks ago, according to spokesperson Lauren Lettelier.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now classifies Alachua County as an area of "high" community transmission of the disease. CDC recommends people, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and get tested if symptoms arise. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions, CDC says.

Several populous counties in South Florida also are rated for 'high' spread of the disease but, in North Central Florida, Alachua County alone has that designation. Surrounding counties are seeing 'medium' or 'low' community spread, according to the CDC.

Paul Myers, the Alachua Coounty administrator for the state DOH, declined Monday to comment.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#State Of Florida#North Florida#Covid#Omicron#Icu#Uf Health
