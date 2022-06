MARTINEZ -- Two environmental groups have sued Contra Costa County over what they say was its "rushed approval of two proposed biofuel refineries in the Bay Area using incomplete and misleading environmental reviews."Communities for a Better Environment and the Center for Biological Diversity released a statement Wednesday, saying they filed suit Tuesday, challenging "flawed environmental review processes for two giant oil refineries looking to convert from processing crude to producing biofuels from vegetable oil and animal fat feedstocks."The county board of supervisors on May 3 approved separate plans for Marathon Martinez refinery and Phillips 66 refinery in Rodeo to covert...

MARTINEZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO