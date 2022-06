If you have not been yet, you must check out the Sunday dinners that Juli and her crew at the Orange Peel Bakery are putting together. This past Sunday you had your choice of chicken or bluefish, which were both perfectly spiced and tender, served with rice, vegetables, and salad. Then to tempt you even more, there were corn fritters served with a spicy aioli. You can call ahead to order at 508-645-2025, or just stop in. You will not be sorry.

AQUINNAH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO