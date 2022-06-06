ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta's summer food program hopes to serve more than 150,000 meals to kids this summer

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has launched its annual summer food program that will help serve more than 150,000 meals to children. Mayor Andre Dickens announced the initiative Monday, as part of a partnership between the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning’s...

