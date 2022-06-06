ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Brightline road closure at Southeast Indian Street in Martin County to last two weeks

By Lina Ruiz, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

MARTIN COUNTY — Drivers traveling near the Golden Gate neighborhood could encounter detours as Brightline construction comes to a road that connects two major arteries just outside Stuart city limits.

A full road closure at the railroad crossing at Southeast Indian Street is to span from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. on June 24, according to Brightline. The 15-day closure is one of several construction projects that have sprung across Martin County as the higher-speed passenger rail prepares to start service north of West Palm Beach next year.

More: East Stuart drivers to encounter two-week detours from Brightline construction

Opinion: Love 'em or hate 'em, let's make Brightline train crossings as safe as we ca n

Here’s where to detour:

  • Westbound: Go north on Southeast Dixie Highway to Southeast Monterey Road, then go east to U.S. 1. Travel south to access Southeast Indian Street.
  • Eastbound: Go north on U.S. 1 to Southeast Monterey Road, then go east on Southeast Monterey Road to Southeast Dixie Highway. Travel south to access Southeast Indian Street.

Lina Ruiz is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for Martin County. You can reach her at lina.ruiz@tcpalm.com , on Twitter @Lina_Ruiz48 or at 321-501-3845

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Brightline road closure at Southeast Indian Street in Martin County to last two weeks

