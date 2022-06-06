ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Getting uncomfortable: How Carlos Pinto learned English, got his degree at 41 years old

By Katherine Kokal, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
When Carlos Pinto, now 47, moved to Boynton Beach from Brazil to work with his uncle at a church for fellow immigrants, he started a life where he saw only the same people.

Day in and day out, he went to work with Brazilians, spoke Portuguese and helped people acclimate to life in the United States. He was content seeing only people who looked like him around him.

But life had a way of forcing him out of his comfort zone.

After Brazilian immigrants left in droves during the 2008 recession, Pinto found himself without a job. Relegated to manual labor that didn’t challenge his mind or pay his bills, Pinto decided it was time for a change.

Call it a midlife crisis, but he signed up to take English classes at Palm Beach State College. At 41 years old, he learned English for the first time and got his associate’s degree. Now he’s working toward a bachelor’s degree in management and supervision.

He took the stage March 9 at the Lake Park Black Box theater to tell his story of the unbreakable spirit of someone facing a daunting challenge. His appearance was the first time he spoke publicly in English.

Here is Carlos Pinto's story on learning English, earning degree:

Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering northern Palm Beach County at The Palm Beach Post.

Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

