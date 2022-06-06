This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes More ICW

Ted DiBiase recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about how his WWE career ended, and how he wishes he had sat down and spoken with Vince McMahon before jumping to WCW in 1996. “I should have gone in and seen him and sat down with him, but I sent him a letter,” DiBiase said. “In hindsight, I should have gone in man to man and done it that way. But I went [to WCW] and left there, then when my ministry started in 2000. I didn’t have anything to do with wrestling for a while, then I got an opportunity to go back and I finally got a chance to sit down with Vince and said, ‘I should have come and talked to you.’ He was okay with it, we mended the fence and it has been mended ever since.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO