This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes More ICW

By Joseph Lee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE NXT (6/7/22) Talking Smack (also available on free tier) Friday Night SmackDown (5/13/22) (also available on free...

Top 7 Pro Wrestlers Walking Out On Their Company

You’ve probably noticed this. Most of the hottest wrestling news stories lately seem to involve wrestlers walking out on their companies. Sasha Banks & Naomi left before an episode of Raw, and created more online conversation than most recent Raw episodes. MJF teased not showing up for Double or Nothing, and turned the last week or so into a conversation about him. It’s become pretty obvious that the best way to generate conversation in 2022 is to either walk out or tease walking out.
UPDATED: Roman Reigns Still Expected to Compete at WWE SummerSlam

UPDATE: Fightful Select has some additional details on Roman Reigns’ WWE schedule following the news that he will no longer be appearing at WWE Money in the Bank after he was removed from the advertising. Previously, WWE reps told Fightful that while Roman Reigns’ live events schedule for WWE was being scaled back, he was going to remain on TV and not miss any time. However, with him being taken off the advertising for Money in the Bank 2022, that does not appear to any longer be the case.
Paul Heyman Issues Warning to Riddle After Challenge to Roman Reigns

– During last night’s edition of Raw, Riddle challenged WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a match at WWE Money in the Bank 2022. Later on Raw Talk, Riddle said that he’d be going to SmackDown this Friday to secure the match against The Tribal Chief. Reigns’ special counsel, Paul Heyman, later responded to Riddle’s comments via Twitter, which you can see below.
Ted DiBiase Talks About Regretting The Way He Left WWE, Mending The Fence with Vince McMahon

Ted DiBiase recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about how his WWE career ended, and how he wishes he had sat down and spoken with Vince McMahon before jumping to WCW in 1996. “I should have gone in and seen him and sat down with him, but I sent him a letter,” DiBiase said. “In hindsight, I should have gone in man to man and done it that way. But I went [to WCW] and left there, then when my ministry started in 2000. I didn’t have anything to do with wrestling for a while, then I got an opportunity to go back and I finally got a chance to sit down with Vince and said, ‘I should have come and talked to you.’ He was okay with it, we mended the fence and it has been mended ever since.”
Local Ad For WWE Event Gets Seth Rollins & Asuka’s Names Wrong

WWE is set to return to Atlantic City with an event at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on August 14. The official website for the venue, at one point, got the names for Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Asuka wrong. Seth was listed as Seth “Franklin” Rollins, although that has since been changed. Meanwhile, Asuka is still incorrectly listed as Ashule. You can see a screenshot of the original mistakes below.
Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Slamboree 1997

-We continue along with our look at shows from twenty-five years ago. This is the 3rd straight WCW PPV without a World Title Match and it would take three more months before we finally got one. So, the Champion putting the World Title on ice isn’t a new thing. Let’s get to it!
AEW Announces New All-Atlantic Championship, Bracket Revealed

AEW has announced a new title in the All-Atlantic Championship, with the tournament bracket revealed. AEW announced the new championship to celebrate AEW’s global reach, with the tournament to run until the inaugural champion is crownd at a Fatal Four-Way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The participants...
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Programming on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Hard to Kill 2022, which included the following:. * Texas Deathmatch for Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazo. * Impact World...
Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 6.8.22

June 8th, 2022 | Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. Does anyone else read “Dahmer” in the same voice that Letty uses to shout “DAHM” in Fast and the Furious movies?. Casino Battle Royal. Winner gets Jon Moxley later and that winner faces Hiroshi Tanahashi (you...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Surge Following Hell in a Cell

WWE saw a big jump in the ratings and viewership for Raw with its post-Hell in a Cell episode. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.52 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.872 million viewers per Brandon Thurston’s Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 23.8% and 25.1% from the previous week’s 0.42 demo rating and audience of 1.497 million.
Taping Results For Next Two Weeks of WWE NXT 2.0 (SPOILERS)

WWE NXT 2.0 (liking airing on June 14):. * NXT Tag Team Championship: The Creed Brothers (c) def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. * Indi Hartwell, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade spoke about their upcoming match with Toxic Attraction. * Fallon Henley (w/ Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen) def. Tiffany...
ORLANDO, FL
Updated Card For Impact Slammiversary

Impact has an updated lineup for Slammiversary following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 19th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young. * Impact Knockouts Championship Queen of...
BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Tony Khan Reveals How Many PPV Buys AEW Double or Nothing Got

During an interview with News 4 Jax in Jacksonville, FL, AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed that this year’s Double or Nothing PPV brought in 155,000 buys. That would put it ahead of last year’s Double or Nothing, which had between 134,000 and 140,000 buys. However, it would be...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Updated Lineup For NWA Alwayz Ready, Matches Set For Pre-Show

The NWA has an updated lineup for Alwayz Ready this weekend, with a free pre-show announced. The company has the following updated card for the show, which takes place on June 11th from Knoxville, Tennessee:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis (Match to Be Changed)
KNOXVILLE, TN
Update on Apollo Crews’ Status In WWE, What Will Happen To Commander Azeez

Apollo Crews made his return to NXT on last night’s episode, teasing a match with Bron Breakker. He then showed up for the main event to team with Solo Sikoa in a win over Grayson Waller and Carmelo Hayes. PWInsider reports that Crews has officially been moved to the NXT roster from the RAW brand.
Karl Anderson On Who Decided To Put Ace Austin Into Bullet Club

Karl Anderson recently discussed the decision to have Ace Austin join the Bullet Club. Anderson and Rocky Romero talked about Austin joining the organization at NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Finals, noting that the decision was one made by Scott D’Amore. As to whether he was consulted...
