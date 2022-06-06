Special election dates set for August and November to pick next Jacksonville sheriff

Duval County voters will elect a replacement sheriff in the upcoming August and November elections in a highly unusual contest forced by the early departure of Sheriff Mike Williams because he moved his residency to Nassau County.

Jacksonville City Council voted Monday to set the election dates during a whirlwind day that also saw Gov. Ron DeSantis tap Undersheriff Pat Ivey as his pick to serve as acting sheriff until voters make their own choice.

Ivey is not among the candidates running for sheriff.

Mike Williams out: Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announces his retirement after move to Nassau County

More: Nate Monroe: Mike Williams, ousted as Jacksonville sheriff, leaves a vanishingly thin legacy

DeSantis taps interim sheriff: Gov. DeSantis appoints Undersheriff Pat Ivey as Jacksonville sheriff, endorses T.K. Waters

Williams, who still has one year left on his term, said last Thursday he is retiring in an announcement that came just hours before General Counsel Jason Teal was set to release an opinion that would have said Williams vacated the office by moving out of Duval County.

Teal told City Council members Monday that based on long-standing court rulings and precedents, Williams acted in what the law calls a "de facto" capacity as sheriff even after he moved from Duval County.

Teal said the de facto provision protects the government from the chaos that would otherwise occur if an official who was not legally qualified to serve in a position was carrying out all the duties of the position.

In the case of the sheriff, that de facto doctrine protects the city from challenges that could come for contracts, promotions and disciplinary action that Williams approved during his time as sheriff after he technically was not the sheriff because of his move out of Duval County.

“The good news for us is there is a very well-respected, well-entrenched legal solution to this problem," Teal said.

He said the same legal principle means that Williams is entitled to keep compensation he received during the time he worked as the de facto sheriff.

After Williams made his announcement that his last day will be this Friday, City Council President Sam Newby withdrew his request for the binding legal opinion, leaving it unissued and in draft form.

Teal's legal opinion had been scheduled to go out last Thursday at 2 p.m. and his draft said that up until that day and time, Williams had been acting in the de facto capacity. That draft never become a binding legal opinion, however, because Newby dropped his request for it, so the vacancy instead was triggered by Williams' announcement he is retiring.

Mike Williams is de facto sheriff in Jacksonville until he's replaced

Even though Williams' residency in Nassau County has been widespread knowledge since news broke two weeks ago, Teal said Williams continues to be de facto sheriff and able to carry out the duties of the office while being paid for the job.

"Legally speaking, you're a de facto sheriff until you're replaced," Teal told reporters after the meeting. "He's serving as a de facto officer until someone has a better legal right to be in that office assumes office."

He said DeSantis' appointment of Ivey as acting sheriff will result in that transfer of the power of sheriff based on whatever time that appointment becomes effective. DeSantis said he will make the appointment Friday so Ivey can take over when Williams steps down.

During the meeting, Teal told City Council member Brenda Priestly Jackson he could provide her an advisory opinion that would be based on the same legal arguments and considerations as a binding legal opinion.

In what is shaping up as competitive and high-spending campaign for the next sheriff, the election to fill out the rest of Williams' term will be on Aug. 23. If no one gets more than 50%, the top two vote-getters will square off in the Nov. 8 election.

The leading fundraisers are T.K. Waters, a Republican who is chief of investigations for the Sheriff's Office, and Lakesha Burton, a Democrat and an assistant chief. Each has already raised more than $1 million for their campaign organizations and political committees.

Waters won Williams' endorsement when he launched his campaign earlier this year. DeSantis likewise said he endorses Waters.

Three other Democrats — Wayne Clark, Tony Cummings and Ken Jefferson —and Republican Matt Nemeth filed for sheriff in anticipation of running in the regular spring election cycle. All the candidates can seek to run in August.

Michael Binder, director of the Public Opinion Research Lab at University of North Florida, said that even though Waters and Burton have big fundraising leads, that support from the political donor class doesn't mean they are well-known among everyday voters.

"The folks who don't have name recognition are really in a pinch to get out (among voters) and get out quickly," he said.

He said Jefferson, who got into the race later but has name recognition from running previously for sheriff, has an advantage in that area. Jefferson also had been an television analyst on criminal justice issue.

Binder said he expects it will require a November run-off election to settle who is the next sheriff.

"There is no way we're not doing this again in November with a completely different electorate and only two (sheriff) candidates at that point," he said.

The city still will have the usual election in March and May of 2023 to elect a sheriff for a four-year term starting July 1, 2023.

The office of sheriff will be one of three special elections this year for city offices. Two City Council seats will be up for grabs because Garrett Dennis is running for the state House of Representatives and Reggie Gaffney is campaigning for state Senate.

They will continue to serve on City Council until voters in District 7 elect a replacement for Gaffney and in District 9 choose someone to take over Dennis' seat. The winner will serve the rest of the terms through June 2023 and like the office of sheriff, city elections in the spring will determine who holds the seats for a full four-year term.

In addition to setting the special election for sheriff, City Council officially asked Mayor Lenny Curry to notify DeSantis about the vacancy and ask him to appoint an acting sheriff.

The City Charter, which is the foundational document for city government, plainly states that if the sheriff should "remove his residence from Duval County during his term of office," the position of sheriff becomes vacant.

Teal determined in a draft opinion that when the sheriff moves out of the county, that automatically and irrevocably triggers the Charter provision that the office is vacant and must be filled by an election.

The Charter has the same bright line for residency requirement applied to a move out of move out of Duval County by the mayor, City Council members, the tax collector, supervisor of elections, property appraiser and School Board members.

Teal said the residency requirement applies to an acting sheriff in the same way as for an elected sheriff. He said Ivey meets the residency requirement of residing in Duval County.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Special election dates set for August and November to pick next Jacksonville sheriff