Saturday Night @: Kelleher’s Irish Pub & Eatery With Musical Guest Stars: Jonny Quest Band
4 days ago
This is Tim and Ron who were enjoying drinks and dinner out at the patio. Ron approached me first to tell me he’s a fan of the blog and I always love to hear that. Then Tim came up and said he worked at Murray’s Department Store back when I was...
Haddad’s On Main Street is a beloved Lebanese-themed restaurant here in Peoria. It’s so well liked that it won a free makeover from a “Revamp Peoria” initiative designed to help small businesses that were affected from the Coronavirus Pandemic. They unveiled their new look at the...
The world’s largest Corvette show is returning to its roots this weekend in central Illinois for the first time since the ’70s. Bloomington Gold, known for drawing 2-thousand Corvettes and over 10-thousand people, is returning to Bloomington-Normal Friday and Saturday. The two-day event kicks off Friday night with...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A national truck show and convention will be making its way to Springfield this weekend, bringing thousands of people and trucks to town. The American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show begins on Thursday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. 10,000 people are expected to attend the convention with 1,000 […]
Thousands of visitors are expected in Springfield later this week for the national convention of the American Truck Historical Society at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The show runs Thursday through Sunday, and features vintage big rigs and other classic and notable trucks, along with vendors and demonstrations. City officials say traffic will be heavy around the fairgrounds throughout the show, especially on Thursday and Saturday, when equipment is loaded in and after the show concludes.
Not many cities of less than 2,500 residents can boast of a large-scale port, but someday, Henry will. The Marshall County community sits along the Illinois River about 35 miles north of Peoria. Henry Mayor Jeff Bergfeld says the idea first came about in 2006, when the city created a...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The family of Decatur crash victim Amber Johnson shared a promising update Friday, telling the public she is no longer in a coma. Johnson was on a ventilator in hospital care following the April 29 crash. In an early May update, they said her reliance on the ventilator was decreasing.
The City of Bettendorf on Monday announced the hiring of Angie Sharp to fill the new position of Community Engagement Manager. Sharp graduated from Augustana College in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and English. Since 2009, she has worked for WQAD-TV, the last 5 1/2 years as the anchor for Good Morning Quad Cities. Before starting at WQAD in November 2009, Sharp worked briefly for WHBF Local 4.
A shooting in Joliet on Friday afternoon has left one person injured. It was at 1:51pm, Officers responded to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center for a report of a 32-year-old male that had been shot and taken to the hospital by way of a private vehicle. The shooting had taken place in the 300 block of Oneida Street and the victim had been shot while near a vehicle. The shooting victim is listed in critical condition. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.
UPDATE (9:55 p.m.) — According to an update from the City of Bloomington, the crash at Hershy Road and Empire Street has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash involving four vehicles has blocked off traffic at the intersection of Hershey Road and Empire Street Monday.
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called early Saturday morning to the Pere Marquette Hotel on W. Main Street on reports of a fire. Crews arrived just before 2:30 a.m., finding smoke in the hotel’s laundry room area. The fire had been extinguished by an employee with an extinguisher and the automatic sprinkler system.
Having been born and raised here in Illinois, and having repeated the pattern with my own children, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that I tend to think that there might be more than two cities in this entire state that are great places to raise a family.
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man faces drug charges in McLean County after police allegedly tore down a bathroom door at Green Top Grocery. Late Friday night, authorities responded to the Bloomington grocery store, where employees say an individual entered the store with ‘strange behavior.’. According to an arrest...
An Earlville woman was fatally injured Friday in a five vehicle crash south of Bloomington. The McLean County Coroner identified the victim as 65-year old Kimberly Grey. The accident involved a sport utility vehicle struck by a semi-truck and trailer on southbound I-55 near Shirley. The collision also killed a...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has some tips for car drivers and motorcyclists to avoid fatal accidents this summer. Harwood said 70% of motorcycle fatalities occur at intersections. The most deadly intersections in Peoria are at War Memorial and Knoxville, and War Memorial and University.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
Around 2:15 am Sunday morning (June 5th), Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a traffic crash. Officers arrived and observed a damaged, black, 2020 Nissan Maxima and a white 2019 GMC SUV on its side. No occupants were present in either vehicle, and a witness told police a female subject was seen walking from the scene talking on the phone. Officers made contact with the 24-year-old female who initially said she was not involved in the crash. After further questioning, the female admitted she was a passenger in the vehicle and she and the female driver had been drinking. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Shelbie Lair of Alexis. Inside the wrecked SUV, officers found Lair’s driver’s license, phone, and purse. Later on Sunday, Lair reported to the Public Safety Building to turn herself in. Lair told police she and some friends were out drinking the night before and she remembered nothing. She did not remember driving, crashing, or walking away from the crash. Lair received citations for Failure to Reduce Speed, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Notify Accident, and No Insurance.
As we all know, Illinois is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its impeccable natural attractions, rich history, best cities, fantastic foods, and many more things that make this state attractive.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man poured gasoline on a woman and hit her in the head with a gas pump, police said. Reginald V. Anderson, 58, was arrested before noon Saturday following a domestic disturbance officers said occurred on May 6 at a BP gas station, which is located at 1250 W. South Side Drive.
