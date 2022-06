Xbox’s 2022 customizable Pride controller is officially live, and it’s available for anyone — not just influencers — to purchase. It’s a solid change, after 2021’s Pride controller was only offered to influencers and select media people, in an interpretation of “inclusivity” that was pretty quickly roasted. Announced on June 1 via Xbox Wire, the controller is part of Microsoft’s Pride-themed branding push that includes Pride-themed Xbox merch, Windows wallpapers, and Surface Laptop skins, as well as in-game content like an emblem and nameplate in Halo Infinite and rainbow liveries in several Forza games. Microsoft gave Polygon the chance to customize one of these controllers during Pride month, which would then be sent to us. Here’s how that went.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO