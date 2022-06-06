Lee signs executive order on school security following mass shootings

Gov. Bill Lee on Monday, June 6, signed an executive order attempting to improve school safety in the wake of the May 24 shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 fourth-graders and two teachers dead and 17 others wounded.

The executive order is largely administrative, aiming to raise awareness of Tennessee’s current school safety laws and resources. It addresses neither guns nor mass shootings outside of schools, such as the two that occurred in Chattanooga in recent days or the one at a grocery store last month in Buffalo, New York.

The order creates a “School Safety Resources and Engagement Guide” for parents, according to a press release, and it requires state agencies to “provide additional guidance to help local school districts (LEAs) implement existing school safety law.” It also increases audits of school safety plans and “encourages” families and schools to partner with law enforcement.

“This order strengthens accountability and transparency around existing school safety planning and assures Tennessee parents that our efforts to protect students and teachers will continue,” Lee said in a press release.

Lee told Chalkbeat Tennessee last week that he was considering putting guns in the hands of teachers, too.

“I have said before that I would be in favor of a strategy that includes training and vetting and a very strategic and appropriate plan for (arming teachers),” he told Chalkbeat. “There are a lot of details that have to be right for that to be considered. But if lawmakers brought it forth, I would certainly consider it.”

A spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment asking if Commissioner Penny Schwinn supports arming teachers.

The executive order includes none of the primary reforms sought by advocates for gun safety, one of the biggest being the repeal of last year’s permitless carry law, which allows anyone 21 and older to carry a firearm without training or a permit.

In a statement, state Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) noted guns violence is the leading cause of death among American children.

“We are the only country in the world with a major political party that chooses to do nothing to stop gun violence from kill our kids,” Akbari said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on school safety is more of the same.”

“It’s not video games. It’s not our teachers or library books. It’s guns,” she continued. “For all the talk about freedom, remember that our families and kids deserve the freedom to live.”

Gun safety activists protested outside Lee’s office in the State Capitol last week and delivered a letter signed by 50 pastors from across the state, including four from Memphis.

“As ministers of the gospel of Jesus Christ, and as agents of peace, we plead with you to use all your legislative power to enact sensible gun control regulations,” the letter, delivered by Rev. Kevin Riggs, pastor of Franklin Community Church.

The pastors, at least six of whom are from Shelby County, listed the following demands:

Repeal the Permitless Carry Law that went into effect July 1, 2021.

Pass a Universal Background Check Law that closes the gun-show loophole.

Call for a vote on SB1807 (“Red-Flag Law”) that has been pending in the Senate Judiciary Committee since June of 2020.

Ban semiautomatic assault weapons, armor-piercing ammunition, and high-capacity cartridges.

Form a committee that includes clergy from all faiths to work on common sense gun control regulations.

End permitless carry, pass red flag, close background check loophole, ban semi-automatic assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Linda McFadyen-Ketchum, an activist with the Tennessee chapter of Moms Demand Action, demanded the same solutions. She said she supports improvements to school safety, but Lee’s executive order does too little.

“What he is proposing falls short of what we need to protect kids in and out of school,” McFadyen-Ketchum said in an interview.

“We should not focus on just thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families,” said state Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga). “There is a place for that, but it’s not enough. Governor Lee’s plan to lock more doors and bring in more guards is not enough.”

This is Lee’s 97th executive order and his second this year. His last order, signed April 20, sought to help wildfire victims in East Tennessee.

The press release called attention to a grant program that placed 213 “resource officers” in schools around the state. Republicans in the General Assembly, including state Rep. Tom Leatherwood of Arlington, have also touted $550 million in investments in school safety in recent years.

The state also developed an anonymous reporting system for safety concerns in schools, known as the SafeTN app. Students, parents, teachers, staff and others can report violence or threats of violence.

You can also call the Tennessee Mental Health Crisis Hotline at 855-274-7471.