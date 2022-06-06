ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

'The best of my life': Taylor Young, Steele Netterville finish Louisiana Tech baseball careers

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 3 days ago

Steele Netterville and Taylor Young decided to come back to Louisiana Tech baseball and fulfill their last year of eligibility.  The Bulldogs were coming off a season in which they hosted an NCAA Regional for the first time in school history.

Young had declared for the MLB Draft but after not being selected  the former West Monroe star was back in the infield. As for Netterville, the same would happen after the outfielder and former C.E. Byrd star put off medical school  for another year.

The season ended for the Bulldogs (43-21) on Sunday after a 9-7 loss to Air Force (32-29)  in the NCAA Tournament Austin Regional. And so did the college careers of Young and Netterville.

"These are my boys," Louisiana Tech coach Lane Burroughs said. "They're champions, true Bulldog men. It's gonna be tough not to put 8 (Young) and 30 (Netterville) in the lineup next year."

NETTERVILLE'S RETURN: Why Steele Netterville is deferring medical school for one more season with La Tech baseball

THE TY LEGACY: Why Louisiana Tech baseball has been able to count on former West Monroe star Taylor Young

The two became regulars in the lineup their freshman year. They were roommates for four years, taking on the pandemic and a tornado that destroyed the school's stadium, always  at each others side.

"There's no one better than Taylor Young in the history of this program, and that's a fact," Netterville said. "I love him like a brother, I'd do anything for him. I'd do anything for these two sitting right here."

Young became the program leader in career hits (297), runs scored (272) and games played (249) this season. He had his best year at the plate, hitting .364 with 12 home runs, 51 RBIs and 28 stolen bases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GStVU_0g28sxGc00

He was machine-like on defense with only eight errors this  for a field percentage of .971.

"I can't put into words what it means to me to put on this jersey," Young said. "These last five years have been the best of my life."

Netterville finishes his time with the Bulldogs in similar fashion. He leads the program in doubles (62).  This season he batted  .313 with 15 home runs and 67 RBIs. He was perfect in the outfield, not allowing a single error all season.

"(Burroughs) gave me an opportunity, and I'm forever grateful," Netterville said. "I never expected to grow so close my coaches and my teammates."

Jarret Whorff 's career also came to a close Sunday. Whorff was 17-9 this season.

On Sunday against Air Force he threw five innings allowing seven hits, three runs and striking out five in his final appearance.

"We've got hardware in our building now because of what they've done, these two and our seniors," Burroughs said. "We're gonna keep going, keep building this thing. We'll be back, I can assure you."

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: 'The best of my life': Taylor Young, Steele Netterville finish Louisiana Tech baseball careers

