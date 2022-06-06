ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Detroit car cruises: 7 shows to check out this summer

By Layla McMurtrie, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

If there's one place in the U.S. to expect top-notch car cruises and auto shows, it's the Motor City.

Metro Detroit is the birthplace of the automobile, and there are plenty of events that pay homage to the classics as well as the industry itself.

Whether you're looking for a chill weekly meetup or a lavish, festive cruise, here are events to check out this summer.

Canton Car Cave Cruise Nights

From 5-9 p.m. every Monday all summer long, show off your hot rod at the Car Cave located at 41839 Michigan Ave., just west of I-275.

Hot dogs, chips, and beverages will be offered alongside a variety of great cars.

Car Cruise at Merri-Bowl , Livonia

From dinnertime to dark every Wednesday in Livonia, enjoy a car show with food and music. Parking spaces are available at the bowling alley lot, located at 30950 Five Mile Road.

Summer Classic Car Show , Taylor

Another weekly car show is located at 8787 Telegraph Road in Taylor from 4:30-8 p.m. every Saturday.

All makes and models are welcome and people are invited to come and show off their cars. The event offers music, a 50/50 raffle, prizes and a 10% food discount. Funds benefit the Penrickton Center for Blind Children in Taylor.

Caffeine and Chrome -Gateway Classic Cars of Detroit

This early morning show welcomes all collectible car owners to indulge in coffee and pastries, until supplies last. The free event runs from 9 a.m. to noon on the last Saturday of every month at 15000 North Commerce Drive in Dearborn. This summer's events will be held on June 25, July 30, and Aug. 27.

There will be a museum full of classic, exotic, and muscle cars during this family and pet-friendly event. For more information or to register, call Rachel at 866-383-1416.

Music in the Park : The Look with Cool Car Show, Utica

Music in the Park takes place at Dodge Park in Utica at 40620 Utica Road, featuring a new special event and genre each week. Beginning at 7 p.m. July 7, there will be classic rock music paired with a car show.

21st Annual Autos for Autism , Garden City

From 4-9 p.m. July 18, Autos for Autism will take place at the event's original location, Garden City High School.

Garden City Middle School, the site where the show happened the last five years, is unavailable this year because of renovation work.

The Car Show provides most of the revenue for the Burger Autistic School Association, the parent/teacher group at Burger School. In recent years, Car Show funds have been used to furnish classrooms with new audiovisual technology, to provide playground communication boards and equipment, and to fund classroom grants, sports programs and fall formals, school stores and “calming rooms” at both buildings, family pizza parties and roller skating outings and more.

Bonnie and The Working Girls will be performing and food from R&J Smoked Meats will be for sale. There will also be raffles, merchandise, and loads of nice automobiles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AkgXN_0g28svVA00

Woodward Dream Cruise

One of the most famous annual automotive events in Detroit takes place Aug. 20 this year.

The cruise covers a 16-mile radius with nine communities in Oakland County participating from Pontiac to Ferndale. Each city is hosting its own events , including music, food, merchandise and more.

SMART Bus will offer a free shuttle service on Woodward for attendees to travel through the event from city to city.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Metro Detroit car cruises: 7 shows to check out this summer

ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – There are plenty of ways to soak in the sunshine this weekend including Motor City Pride, a BBQ festival and a beach party!. Mean Girls (Fisher Theatre), through June 19: You can sit with us. The 2004 hit comedy is now a big Broadway musical. Written by SNL alum Tina Fey, relive the humor, heart and backstabbing fun of The Plastics as Cady Heron tries to navigate her way through North Shore High. The touring production stars Ann Arbor native (and Detroit’s Mayor Duggan’s niece) Nadina Hassan as the queen bee Regina George, as well as Glee’s Lindsay Heather Pearce as Janis. Showtimes and tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Don’t miss these Michigan summer festivals

If you're like us, you probably miss seeing people and doing things. This year, many big summer events are returning for the first time since 2019. We'll see you at... all of them. Food & Drink. Michigan Taco Fest, June 24-26 Head up to Lake Orion for the 3rd annual...
DETROIT, MI
