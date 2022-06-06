J-L baseball captures district title, track athletes compete at D4 State Finals

HILLMAN – The Johannesburg-Lewiston Cardinals baseball team has had an up-and-down season, accumulating its 17-15 regular-season record through a series of streaks. They have put up win streaks as high as six games while they have fallen as many as four times in a row throughout different stretches in the 2022 season.

One thing has been consistent, however; when their offense shows up, it is usually going to be a good day.

As was the case on Saturday, June 4 when the Cardinals combined to score 26 runs through the district semifinals and finals to knock off both Onaway and Rogers City to claim an MHSAA Division 4 District Championship.

It took just three innings for the Cardinals to pile up 17 runs on Onaway, cruising to the final game with a 17-2 victory in the semifinal round. A two-RBI double from Preston Marlatt broke the game open in the first inning as they scored seven runs in the first, five runs in the second and another seven runs in the third to trigger the 15-run rule.

Marlatt led the way from the plate in the semifinal game, tallying three hits in his four at-bats while racking up five RBI on the game. Riley Welling had two hits of his own including a triple in the third inning to get what would be the final inning started. He finished with two runs scored and an RBI.

Game two, the district final, was a different story as the Cardinals had to dig out of an early hole as they surrendered three runs in the top of the first inning to the Rogers City Hurons. J-L would counter with a Marlatt solo-homer in the bottom of the first and an Ed Burke two-RBI triple in the bottom of the second, but Rogers City stayed in control with a solo homer of their own in the third and an RBI-double in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead.

That score held until the bottom of the fifth, and that’s when the Cardinals' offense took off again. After loading the bases, a Colin Basinski single scored the tying runs, and the flood gates opened as J-L tacked on six runs in the inning to take a 9-5 lead, a lead they would not surrender.

Burke led the way with his triple, two total hits and three RBI in the championship performance. Will Boden had a triple of his own in the critical fifth-inning rally as he finished with an RBI and two runs scored.

Marlatt totaled four hits, six RBI and three runs scored throughout the two games.

The Cardinals advance to a Regional Semifinal hosted by Whittemore-Prescott High School, where they will take on Alcona on Wednesday, June 8 at 4 p.m. If they win, they will face the winners of Norway and Painesdale Jeffers in the Regional Final in Rudyard on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. Another win would put them in the State Quarterfinal game at 3 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

J-L at Division 4 Finals

GEORGETOWN – There is no better time to pull out your personal best than the end of the season at the state track meet.

For multiple Johannesburg-Lewiston athletes, they did more than just set their personal best, they set themselves apart from anyone in their team’s history.

Malaki Gascho did just that when he broke the school record and placed sixth in the 3200-meter run while Gascho, Jacob Wartenberg, Ronin Vaden and Blake Fox broke the school record in the 4x800-meter relay while placing fifth overall.

Gascho finished with a time of 10:00.70 in the 3200-meter, while the relay team combined for a time of 8:29.19 in the 4x800-meter, breaking their own record of 8:30.99 set at the MHSAA 31-4 Region Meet at Indian River on Friday, May 20.

Meanwhile, Josiah Hall had an impressive showing in the hurdles, placing third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.55 seconds and placing fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.41 seconds.

Natalie Zochowski was the top finisher on the girls side, placing eighth in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:03.30.

The J-L boys finished 12th in the team standings with 17 total points, while the girls finished tied for 46th with two points. Kalamazoo-Hackett’s boys won the team championship (64 points), followed by Carson City-Crystal (56 points) and Wyoming Potter’s House (45 points). For the girls, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian was victorious (52 points), followed by Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (48 points) and Frankfort (39 points).

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: J-L baseball captures district title, track athletes compete at D4 State Finals