Florida gas prices rise by 18 cents; $5 a gallon 'a very real possibility' this summer

By Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
An 18-cent increase in the average cost of gas in Florida has drivers staring down the potential for prices to balloon to $5 a gallon.

Gas prices this week averaged $4.76 a gallon, according to the weekly briefing issued Monday by AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Last week, AAA reported the highest Memorial Day gas prices on record. With prices 66% higher than they were a year ago and ongoing volatility in global oil markets, they show no sign of slowing down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TU1ov_0g28sryG00

The Daily Money: Could we see gas prices hit $6 a gallon this summer due to Russian oil ban?

“Unfortunately, the pain at the pump is likely to get even worse this week," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins in his weekly briefing. "Gasoline made very strong gains in the futures market last week. When that happens, we normally see retail prices rise. At this rate, it sure seems like there's very little resistance to rising prices at the pump, and $5 a gallon is quickly becoming a very real possibility this summer."

Jenkins pointed to a 3% increase in crude oil market prices last week. Friday prices settled at $118.87 a barrel. At the same time, gasoline futures reached an all-time high after increasing by 24 cents.

Gasoline is refined from crude oil, making its market price a major factor of cost passed on to motorists.

Jenkins said there are a number of market factors that contribute to increased prices.

They include:

  • U.S. crude oil stocks are 15% below year-ago levels
  • U.S. gasoline stocks are 6% below year-ago levels
  • Gasoline demand is up 2% from a year ago
  • Domestic refining capacity is down 5% from two years ago
  • Gasoline exports are up 89% compared to this time last year; 37% more than a week ago

Gas prices at a glance

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.90), Fort Lauderdale ($4.79), Miami ($4.79)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($4.57), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.59), Panama City ($4.60)
  • Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida gas prices rise by 18 cents; $5 a gallon 'a very real possibility' this summer

