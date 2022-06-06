WFISD School Board to consider reduction in force issues, potential new superintendent in June

School may be out for the summer, but the Wichita Falls ISD School Board will get little respite from a myriad of serious problems facing local schools.

Trustees met at noon Monday to consult with lawyers, possibly take action related to job cuts and deliberate on the special education director's employment.

A roomful of residents showed up at the meeting to complain about reductions in the district's special education program.

Check back with www.timesrecordnews.com for more on this developing story.

Cutting staff became necessary when trustees discovered the district lost about 800 students during the COVID-19 pandemic — students who left and never came back.

More: Local businessman announces run for school board position

That hemorrhaging left WFISD with a budget shortfall of $8 million to $9 million for the upcoming academic year.

The staff has identified over $1 million in savings, according to Dipprey.

The district found more savings through a reduction in force, terminating certain contracts and reducing the number of at-will positions.

Dipprey said the district may also leave some vacancies unfilled.

More: WFISD School Board postpones special session

The loss of students, job cuts, budget deficits and hiring a new superintendent come as trustees oversee the construction of two new high schools at a total cost of $290 million.

School Board members requested a spreadsheet showing the entire financial picture for the high schools after funding questions arose at a meeting in May.

An immediate task this summer for trustees is finding a permanent replacement for exiting Superintendent Mike Kuhrt.

The embattled superintendent stepped aside in April but stays on the payroll until close to midnight June 30 unless he is hired elsewhere — drawing over $100,000 in pay and bonuses.

More: WFISD announces search has begun for next superintendent

Trustees have hired a headhunter to find his permanent replacement. Acting Superintendent Debbie Dipprey has made it clear she isn't seeking the job.

Trustees also asked for public comment on the superintendent search through an online survey at www.wfisd.net/suptsearch . The deadline for comments is Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: WFISD School Board to consider reduction in force issues, potential new superintendent in June