ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Boys lacrosse: Here are the CHSAA award winners for 2022

By Mike Dougherty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

K.J. Delane and Scot Mackie, who helped Iona Prep win CHSAA intersectional and state titles were named All-Americans by the CHSAA coaches for their contributions and leadership between the lines.

Here are the players singled out at the end of the season:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tsYnK_0g28spCo00

Champions: Iona Prep comes back one last time, captures CHSAA state championship

City title: Stepinac captures a championship with a long-awaited win at Iona Prep

U.S. Lacrosse awards

All-Americans

K.J. Delane, Sr., A, Iona Prep

Scot Mackie, Sr., MF/FO, Iona Prep

All-Academic

C.J. Sanchez, Sr., A, Stepinac

Matt Patinella, Sr., D, St. Joseph by the Sea

Bob Scott Award

Vincent Nigro, Sr., A, St. Joseph by the Sea

Coach of the Year

Patrick Clyne, St. Peters

CHSAA awards

AA Division

Midfielder of the Year

Jack Dougherty, Sr., Iona Prep

Defensemen of the Year

Louis Varsames, Sr., Iona Prep

LSM/SSDM of the Year

Nolan Sharkey, Jr., Stepinac

Attackman of the Year

Andrew Girolamo, Jr., Stepinac

Goalie of the Year

Craig Daria, Sr., Iona Prep

FOGO of the Year

Scot Mackie, Sr., Iona Prep

A Division

Midfielder of the year

Antonio DiBerardino, Sr., Monsignor Farrell

Defensemen of the Year

Matt Patinella, Sr., St. Joseph by the Sea

Nick Mittag, Sr., Kennedy Catholic

LSM/SSDM of the Year

Llogan Raynor, So., Kennedy Catholic

Attackmen of the Year

Fin McConnell, So., Kennedy

Shawn Fuller, Sr., St. Joseph by the Sea

Goalie of the Year

Colin Trainor, Sr., Monsignor Farrell

FOGO of the Year

Connor Baia, Jr., Kennedy Catholic

B Division

Midfielder of the Year

Chris Mastoros, Sr., St. Peters

Defensemen of the Year

Alfred Alcaide, Sr., Cardinal Spellman

LSM/ SSDM of the Year

Jason Bonilla, Sr., St. Raymond’s

Attackmen of the Year

Brandy Luperon, Jr., Cardinal Hayes

Noah Lorczak, Jr., St. Peters

Goalie of the Year

Marqui Luljgurag, Sr., Mount St. Michael

FOGO of the Year

Danny Laranga, Jr., Mount St. Michael

Mike Dougherty covers boys soccer, boys lacrosse, girls basketball and golf for The Journal News/lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com, or on Twitter @hoopsmbd, @lohudlacrosse, @lohudhoopsmbd and @lohudgolf.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Boys lacrosse: Here are the CHSAA award winners for 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dougherty
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chsaa#Lacrosse Players#U S Lacrosse#All Americans#Iona Prep U S Lacrosse#Mf Fo#The Sea Coach Of#Peters Chsaa#Aa Division Midfielder
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy