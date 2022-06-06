Boys lacrosse: Here are the CHSAA award winners for 2022
K.J. Delane and Scot Mackie, who helped Iona Prep win CHSAA intersectional and state titles were named All-Americans by the CHSAA coaches for their contributions and leadership between the lines.
Here are the players singled out at the end of the season:
U.S. Lacrosse awards
All-Americans
K.J. Delane, Sr., A, Iona Prep
Scot Mackie, Sr., MF/FO, Iona Prep
All-Academic
C.J. Sanchez, Sr., A, Stepinac
Matt Patinella, Sr., D, St. Joseph by the Sea
Bob Scott Award
Vincent Nigro, Sr., A, St. Joseph by the Sea
Coach of the Year
Patrick Clyne, St. Peters
CHSAA awards
AA Division
Midfielder of the Year
Jack Dougherty, Sr., Iona Prep
Defensemen of the Year
Louis Varsames, Sr., Iona Prep
LSM/SSDM of the Year
Nolan Sharkey, Jr., Stepinac
Attackman of the Year
Andrew Girolamo, Jr., Stepinac
Goalie of the Year
Craig Daria, Sr., Iona Prep
FOGO of the Year
Scot Mackie, Sr., Iona Prep
A Division
Midfielder of the year
Antonio DiBerardino, Sr., Monsignor Farrell
Defensemen of the Year
Matt Patinella, Sr., St. Joseph by the Sea
Nick Mittag, Sr., Kennedy Catholic
LSM/SSDM of the Year
Llogan Raynor, So., Kennedy Catholic
Attackmen of the Year
Fin McConnell, So., Kennedy
Shawn Fuller, Sr., St. Joseph by the Sea
Goalie of the Year
Colin Trainor, Sr., Monsignor Farrell
FOGO of the Year
Connor Baia, Jr., Kennedy Catholic
B Division
Midfielder of the Year
Chris Mastoros, Sr., St. Peters
Defensemen of the Year
Alfred Alcaide, Sr., Cardinal Spellman
LSM/ SSDM of the Year
Jason Bonilla, Sr., St. Raymond’s
Attackmen of the Year
Brandy Luperon, Jr., Cardinal Hayes
Noah Lorczak, Jr., St. Peters
Goalie of the Year
Marqui Luljgurag, Sr., Mount St. Michael
FOGO of the Year
Danny Laranga, Jr., Mount St. Michael
