K.J. Delane and Scot Mackie, who helped Iona Prep win CHSAA intersectional and state titles were named All-Americans by the CHSAA coaches for their contributions and leadership between the lines.

Here are the players singled out at the end of the season:

U.S. Lacrosse awards

All-Americans

K.J. Delane, Sr., A, Iona Prep

Scot Mackie, Sr., MF/FO, Iona Prep

All-Academic

C.J. Sanchez, Sr., A, Stepinac

Matt Patinella, Sr., D, St. Joseph by the Sea

Bob Scott Award

Vincent Nigro, Sr., A, St. Joseph by the Sea

Coach of the Year

Patrick Clyne, St. Peters

CHSAA awards

AA Division

Midfielder of the Year

Jack Dougherty, Sr., Iona Prep

Defensemen of the Year

Louis Varsames, Sr., Iona Prep

LSM/SSDM of the Year

Nolan Sharkey, Jr., Stepinac

Attackman of the Year

Andrew Girolamo, Jr., Stepinac

Goalie of the Year

Craig Daria, Sr., Iona Prep

FOGO of the Year

Scot Mackie, Sr., Iona Prep

A Division

Midfielder of the year

Antonio DiBerardino, Sr., Monsignor Farrell

Defensemen of the Year

Matt Patinella, Sr., St. Joseph by the Sea

Nick Mittag, Sr., Kennedy Catholic

LSM/SSDM of the Year

Llogan Raynor, So., Kennedy Catholic

Attackmen of the Year

Fin McConnell, So., Kennedy

Shawn Fuller, Sr., St. Joseph by the Sea

Goalie of the Year

Colin Trainor, Sr., Monsignor Farrell

FOGO of the Year

Connor Baia, Jr., Kennedy Catholic

B Division

Midfielder of the Year

Chris Mastoros, Sr., St. Peters

Defensemen of the Year

Alfred Alcaide, Sr., Cardinal Spellman

LSM/ SSDM of the Year

Jason Bonilla, Sr., St. Raymond’s

Attackmen of the Year

Brandy Luperon, Jr., Cardinal Hayes

Noah Lorczak, Jr., St. Peters

Goalie of the Year

Marqui Luljgurag, Sr., Mount St. Michael

FOGO of the Year

Danny Laranga, Jr., Mount St. Michael

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Boys lacrosse: Here are the CHSAA award winners for 2022