Battle Creek, MI

Country music star Chris Young to perform at FireKeepers Casino in Battle Creek

By Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago

Fresh off the release of the deluxe edition of his studio album "Famous Friends," country music star Chris Young will perform in Battle Creek.

The multiplatinum recording artist will take the stage at FireKeepers Casino Hotel Event Center at 8 p.m. on Aug. 18.

The Tennessee-born Young teamed up with Old Dominion and Jimmie Allen in the expanded edition of "Famous Friends," released June 3. Young produced or co-produced all 20 sides on the new release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2QNC_0g28snga00

Young gained fame in 2006 after winning season 4 of the USA Network reality competition series, "Nashville Star." He signed with RCA Records Nashville, recording 12 chart-toppers. A Grammy and ACM awards nominee, he is a member of the iconic Grand Ole Opry and was named one of Billboard's top country artists of the decade.

Tickets for the show (ages 21 and up) are $89 and now on sale through firekeeperscasino.com , or in person at the FireKeepers box office.

FireKeepers 2022 Entertainment

June 18: George Thorogood and the Destroyers

July 7: Dierks Bentley

Aug. 13: Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience

Aug. 18: Chris Young

Sept. 17: Kenny Loggins

Nov. 19: Tyler Henry

KALAMAZOO, MI — Lois Ellis started bringing her daughter Terri Sage to Carousel Ice Cream in the 1960s. Nearly 60 years have passed, and Carousel is long gone, but Ellis still brings her daughter to the site where the ice cream parlor once stood. One of many regulars who frequent Nina's Café, at 1710 W. Main St. in Tiffany's Village shopping center, Ellis makes it a habit to eat at the cafe multiple times a week.
Why does Google Earth show a plane in middle of a Michigan lake?

Barlow Lake is like any other body of water in the summer, in that it features fishing, boating and what appears to be a plane that is stuck at the bottom of it. According to a photo on Google Earth, it certainly does appear like there’s a plane at the bottom of the lake, something that was first brought up on a Facebook group called ‘Grand Rapids Informed.’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WATCH: Black bear spotted in Clinton County

WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
