CHARLOTTE — Eaton County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who died in a Saturday night crash.

Wesley Joe Faust of Charlotte was 40 years old. He was in a vehicle with three occupants at about 8:36 p.m. southbound on Marshall Road near Matthews Road in Walton Township when the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to an earlier press release from the sheriff's office.

Faust sustained serious injuries and died later at an area hospital, officials said. Two other occupants were treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Sheriff's office spokespeople did not immediately say whether the crash is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Eaton County officials identify man killed in Saturday night crash